IndiGo cancels 500 flights, to operate 1,802 services on Monday: Ministry

The airline has delivered 4,500 bags to the passengers out of the total 9,000, and will deliver the remaining in the next 36 hours

IndiGo is planning to operate 1,802 services today. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
Last Updated : Dec 08 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

Crisis-hit domestic carrier IndiGo has cancelled 500 flights and plans to operate 1,802 services on Monday, the civil aviation ministry said.

The airline has delivered 4,500 bags to the passengers out of the total 9,000, and will deliver the remaining in next 36 hours, the ministry said in a statement.

Today (Monday) IndiGo plans to operate 1,802 flights to 137 out of 138 destinations, with 500 cancellations. (Also) 4,500 bags were delivered to customers out of the total 9,000 bags. (the airline) targets to deliver balance bags in the next 36 hours, the ministry said.

It also said that 5,86,705 PNRs for period December 1-7 were cancelled and refunded, amounting to total Rs 569.65 crore. Total 9,55,591 PNRs for period November 21 to December 7 were also cancelled and refunded, amounting to Rs 827 crore.

 

IndIGo has been facing heat from both the government and the passengers for cancelling hundreds of flights since December 2, citing regulatory changes in the pilots' new flight duty and regulations norms, which resulted in lakhs of passengers getting stuck at airports pan-India.

Aviation safety regulator DGCA has already issued show cause notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and Chief Operating Officer and Accountable Manager Isidro Porqueras over the ongoing disruptions in the airline's operations.

They have been asked to submit their replies to these show cause notices by 6 pm Monday.

Indigo cancels flights IndiGo IndiGo Airlines Civil Aviation Ministry DGCA

First Published: Dec 08 2025 | 3:46 PM IST

