IndiGo 'fully prepared' to comply with FDTL guidelines, says DGCA

The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) on Wednesday said that domestic carrier IndiGo is "fully prepared to comply" with the Flight Duty Time Limitation (FDTL) norms starting February 11.

In a circular, the aviation regulator said, "IndiGo Airlines has informed the DGCA that it shall be fully prepared to comply with the statutory provisions and to implement the approved FDTL scheme upon expiry of the exemptions."

IndiGo has further stated that all necessary operational, rostering, and monitoring arrangements are being put in place to ensure full compliance with the approved FDTL scheme with effect from February 11, 2026, it said.

IndiGo received an exemption in Dec 2025

IndiGo was granted a one-time exemption from the norms in December last year for a temporary period, valid up to February 10, to help the airline stabilise flight operations and safeguard passenger safety and interests.

The regulator said that during the validity of the exemptions, IndiGo Airlines flight operations were monitored closely through periodic review meetings with the DGCA. "Officers were deployed at various airports to oversee passenger handling and address passenger inconvenience. In addition, Flight Operations Inspectors (FOls) were positioned at IndiGo Airlines Operations Control Centre for real-time monitoring of flight operations, ensuring continuous regulatory oversight during the exemption period," it added.

IndiGo flight disruptions

IndiGo, which controls over 60 per cent of India's domestic traffic, saw massive disruptions in the initial days of December 2025, leading to the cancellation of hundreds of flights, which left thousands of passengers stranded at airports.

The disruptions came after the DGCA issued FDTL rules last year, with phased implementation planned through November last year. The rules expanded rest hours, limited night duties, and mandated 48 hours of weekly rest. However, amid growing disruptions, DGCA allowed relaxations to the airline.