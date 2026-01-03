Saturday, January 03, 2026 | 03:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
IndiGo boosts Puducherry connectivity with 14 weekly flights to key cities

IndiGo boosts Puducherry connectivity with 14 weekly flights to key cities

The airliner commenced operations from Puducherry on December 20, 2024 and completed one year of operations for the Union Territory.

Representative image from PTI.

Last Updated : Jan 03 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

IndiGo has strengthened its services in neighbouring Puducherry operating 14 flights a week thereby enhancing its regional connectivity, the airliner said on Saturday.

The enhanced air connectivity has supported Puducherry's development across multiple sectors. Improved access to Bengaluru and Hyderabad has enabled residents to travel more efficiently for specialised healthcare and higher education, IndiGo said.

The airliner commenced operations from Puducherry on December 20, 2024 and completed one year of operations for the Union Territory. As of December 2025, it operates 14 flights per week from Puducherry connecting the city with Bengaluru and Hyderabad, a press release said on Saturday.

 

The air service has also enabled onward connectivity for passengers from Puducherry travelling across India and also to overseas destinations, it said.

Over the past year, IndiGo's services have provided regular and reliable air connectivity from Puducherry, addressing travel needs in a region where scheduled air services were limited.

The introduction of consistent commercial flights has improved accessibility and brought greater ease to air travel for residents, students, professionals and tourists, the release added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jan 03 2026 | 3:32 PM IST

