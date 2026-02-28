IndiGo temporarily suspends flights to West Asia as US, Iran strike Iran

IndiGo on Saturday temporarily suspended flights to and from the Middle East in view of the evolving situation in Iran.

"In view of evolving airspace restrictions around Iran and the Middle East, all flights to and from the Middle East are cancelled till 0000 hrs," it said in a post on X.

The suspension is till 0000 hours IST.

Services have been suspended to and from Dubai, Jeddah, Doha, Abu Dhabi, Dammam, Bahrain, Sharjah, Kuwait and Ras Al-Khaimah, according to a source.

The airline said these measures have been instituted as the safety and security of its customers and crew is the highest priority.

"Our teams are continuously monitoring the evolving situation and recalibrating operations to minimise disruption as much as possible," it added.

Meanwhile, Air India Express said that in view of the developing situation in parts of the Gulf region, it has suspended all west-bound international flights.

"We continue to closely monitor the evolving situation and will proactively review and adjust our operations as necessary," the airline said in a statement.

Earlier, Air India said its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight was returning to India due to the closure of Israeli airspace. The flight would land in Mumbai.