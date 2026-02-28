Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Aviation / News / Delhi-Tel Aviv flight diverted after Israel airspace closure: Air India

Delhi-Tel Aviv flight diverted after Israel airspace closure: Air India

An airline official said the flight has been diverted to Mumbai

Air India

The airline regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 2:53 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

Air India on Saturday diverted its Delhi-Tel Aviv flight to Mumbai due to the closure of Israeli airspace.

Israel has launched attacks on Iran, following which some airspaces are closed for flight operations.

"AI139 operating from Delhi to Tel Aviv on 28 February is returning to India due to closure of airspace in Israel and in the interest of safety of passengers and crew," the airline said in a statement.

An airline official said the flight has been diverted to Mumbai.

"We will continue to assess the safety and security environment for our flight operations and adjust operations proactively as needed," Air India said.

 

Also Read

Indian Flag, India

'Stay put, avoid travel': MEA issues advisory for citizens in Israel, Iran

Iran, Iran flag

Iran vows 'crushing response' after joint Israel-US strike on Tehran

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump defends US, Israel joint strike on Iran, cites 'mass terror' threat

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel, US attack Iran to remove 'imminent threat': All you need to know

Pakistan extends airspace ban on India

Israel, Iran close their airspace after Tehran hit by pre-emptive strike

The airline also regretted the inconvenience caused to passengers due to this unforeseen situation.

Meanwhile, IndiGo said it was closely monitoring regional updates concerning Iran and its airspace.

"Our teams stand prepared to implement any necessary adjustments as the situation evolves," it said in a post on X and asked passengers to check their flight status before departure.

Flight tracking website Flightradar24.com, in a post on X, said the closed airspaces are affecting many flights and airlines.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

aviation, aeroplane, flights, airport

Emirates SkyCargo to deploy 2 more weekly freighters to India

Flight cancellation

DGCA rolls out 48-hour free cancellation window and stricter refund rules

Aviation IndiGo, Airports in India, Airline IndiGo

Flyers to get 48-hr free window to cancel, make changes to tickets: DGCA

jharkhand, air crash, air ambulance, air ambulance crash

Jharkhand air ambulance crash: No black box in plane, AAIB team probes site

A view of the Jewar airport's passenger terminal that is under construction

SATS' cargo facility at Noida International Airport ready for ops: Official

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict Air India US Iran tensions US-Iran tensions

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 2:52 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict