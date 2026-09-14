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MoCA issues notice to Air India after 3 foreigners bypass immigration

Three Italian nationals travelled from Amritsar to Delhi before flying to Munich without obtaining mandatory departure immigration clearance, according to MoCA

Air India

Air India(Photo: Reuters)

Deepak Patel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 14 2026 | 9:32 PM IST

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The Ministry of Civil Aviation (MoCA) has issued a show-cause notice to Air India after three Italian nationals travelled from Amritsar to Delhi on an Air India flight and subsequently departed for Munich without obtaining mandatory departure immigration clearance.
 
According to the notice dated September 12, the three passengers arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport, Delhi, at 0050 hours on September 4 on Air India flight AI-1115 from Amritsar. They subsequently travelled onward to Munich on Lufthansa flight LH-763 at 0145 hours the same day.
 
Air India and Lufthansa have a codeshare partnership, under which passengers can book connecting journeys across the two airlines on a single itinerary. Air India and Lufthansa have had a codeshare relationship since 2004, with the partnership expanded in February 2025.
  
The MoCA — in its September 12 notice — said the incident represented a “serious security and immigration-related lapse” during the operation of Air India’s “Hub & Spoke” service. The passengers were able to leave India without completing the mandatory departure immigration process.
 
The notice has been issued over an alleged violation of the Standard Operating Procedure for Hub & Spoke operations. The MoCA has sought an explanation from Air India over how the passengers were permitted to proceed from their domestic arrival at Delhi to an international departure without the required immigration clearance.

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Delhi airport operator Delhi International Airport Limited (DIAL) said it had not received any show-cause notice in connection with the matter.
 
“Security at IGIA is managed under a multi-agency framework. DIAL, as the airport operator, remains fully committed to supporting all security and government agencies and complying with all laid-down protocols,” a DIAL spokesperson said.
 
Air India did not issue any statement on the matter.

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First Published: Sep 14 2026 | 9:32 PM IST