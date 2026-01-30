Bank credit growth moderates to 13%; deposit growth eases to 10.6%

Bank credit growth in the first fortnight of calendar year 2026 (January 15) slowed to 13.1 per cent year on year (YoY), while deposit growth during the same period also eased to 10.6 per cent YoY, latest data from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) showed. During the fortnight, credit contracted by ₹1.88 trillion, while deposits declined by ₹3.57 trillion.

This follows the last fortnight of calendar year 2025 (December 31), which had reported credit growth of 14.5 per cent YoY and deposit growth of 12.7 per cent YoY.

In the October–December (Q3) quarter, major banks reported healthy credit growth, aided by GST rationalisation on products and services, rate cuts by the Reserve Bank of India, and a pick-up in wholesale credit demand. The latter was driven by elevated corporate bond yields and faster transmission in bank lending rates, which narrowed the rate differential between loans and bonds.

Typically, in the fourth quarter (January–March), credit growth accelerates, experts said.

“Credit growth in Q3 received a boost from the festive season and GST rate cuts, while the sharp rise seen in the fortnight ended December 31 was largely on account of quarter-end and base effects. As such, the subsequent moderation in credit growth in the first fortnight of the calendar year is on expected lines. The outlook, however, remains positive, with credit growth in FY26 projected at around 12.5 per cent. Deposit growth is expected to lag, which could lead to increased reliance by banks on certificates of deposit (CDs) for funding,” said Saurabh Bhalerao, associate director, BFSI, CareEdge Ratings.

Separately, RBI’s sectoral deployment of credit data for November 2025 showed credit to industry recorded a 13.3 per cent YoY growth, compared with 7.5 per cent in the corresponding period last year.

While credit to micro and small industries showed a sharp acceleration in growth at 31 per cent YoY, medium industries continued to exhibit robust expansion at 20.4 per cent YoY. Credit to large industries also picked up, growing at 7.5 per cent YoY.

Among major industries, outstanding credit to infrastructure, all engineering, basic metal and metal products, chemical and chemical products, textiles, and petroleum, coal products and nuclear fuels registered resilient growth, the RBI said.

Additionally, credit to the services sector registered a 15.3 per cent YoY growth, supported by higher expansion in segments such as non-banking financial companies (NBFCs), trade and commercial real estate.

Retail credit recorded 14.4 per cent YoY growth, compared with 12.0 per cent a year ago. While segments such as vehicle loans and loans against gold jewellery sustained robust growth, housing loans witnessed steady expansion, while growth in credit card outstanding moderated.

RBI data also showed lending rates softened in December, while rates on fresh deposits edged up. The weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans declined to 8.28 per cent in December 2025 from 8.71 per cent in November, while the WALR on outstanding rupee loans eased to 9.06 per cent from 9.21 per cent over the same period.

The one-year median marginal cost of funds-based lending rate (MCLR) of banks also edged down to 8.40 per cent in January 2026 from 8.45 per cent in December 2025. On the deposit side, the weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh rupee term deposits rose to 5.67 per cent in December 2025 from 5.59 per cent in November, even as the rate on outstanding term deposits softened to 6.68 per cent from 6.73 per cent.