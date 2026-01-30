RBI dollar sales keep rupee shy of 92 on Friday, hit new closing low

The rupee settled at a new closing low of 91.99 per dollar on Friday, pressured by continuous outflows from domestic equities coupled with a strengthening dollar, dealers said. The local currency had settled at 91.96 per dollar on Thursday.

Market participants said the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) likely intervened in the foreign exchange market via dollar sales, helping prevent the local currency from breaching the psychologically crucial 92 per dollar mark.

The rise in the dollar index further weighed on the local currency. The dollar index rose to 96.77 on Friday, against the previous close of 96.33. The dollar index measures the strength of the greenback against a basket of six major currencies.

“The RBI intervened (via dollar sales) before the market opened and continued to defend the 92 per dollar mark,” said a dealer at a state-owned bank. “The FPI outflows and demand for dollars ahead of the Budget are keeping the rupee under pressure,” he added.

The dollar index edged higher as markets awaited the appointment of US President Donald Trump’s nominee to lead the Federal Reserve, replacing current chair Jerome Powell, whose term expires in May 2026. Trump has nominated Federal Reserve critic Kevin Warsh as Powell’s successor.

So far in the current financial year, the rupee has depreciated 7.05 per cent, while it has fallen 2.26 per cent against the greenback in January.

“RBI might have been offering dollars at 91.93 levels during the day but allowed the lowest close today. Only RBI’s selling has allowed the rupee to remain protected from crossing the 92 level; otherwise, there is very strong dollar buying happening on a daily basis,” said Anil Kumar Bhansali, head of treasury and executive director, Finrex Treasury Advisors LLP.

With a trade deal still proving elusive, foreign portfolio investors remain underweight on India, exerting sustained pressure on the rupee. While the central bank can take steps to moderate the pace of depreciation, it cannot alter the currency’s broader trajectory unless underlying structural factors improve.

While a section of the market remains optimistic about the prospects of a trade agreement with the US by end-March, which could lead to an appreciation of the local currency to around 90 per dollar by the end of the current financial year, another segment expects the rupee to weaken further to around 92.50 per dollar by then.