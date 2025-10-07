Tuesday, October 07, 2025 | 12:17 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Bank holiday today: Are banks open or shut for Valmiki Jayanti? Know more

Bank holiday today: Are banks open or shut for Valmiki Jayanti? Know more

Bank Holiday: Banks in several cities like Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Bhubneshwar, and Shimla are shut today, Oct 7, on account of Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kumar Purnima

Bank holiday on Valmiki Jayanti 2025

Bank holiday on Valmiki Jayanti 2025

Sonika Nitin Nimje New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 07 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Bank Holiday Today: In observance of Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti and Kumar Purnima, banks in Bengaluru, Bhubaneshwar, Shimla and Chandigarh will be closed today, Tuesday, October 7. 
 
According to the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) holiday schedule under the Negotiable Instruments Act, banks across the country will observe a total of 21 holidays in October 2025. This includes major religious festivals such as Diwali, Dussehra, Durga Puja and Chhath Puja, along with regional observances and the usual second and fourth Saturdays and Sundays.

Full list of bank holidays in October 2025 (From Oct 7 to Oct 31, 2025)

October 7 (Tuesday) — Banks will be shut in Bengaluru, Chandigarh, Bhubaneshwar, and Shimla for Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti / Kumar Purnima.
October 10 (Friday) — Banks will be shut in Shimla for Karva Chauth.
October 11 (Saturday) — Banks will be shut pan-India for the second Saturday weekly off.
October 12 (Sunday) — Banks will be shut pan-India for the Sunday weekly off.
October 18 (Saturday) — Banks will be shut in Guwahati for Kati Bihu.
October 19 (Sunday) — Banks will be shut in pan-India for the Sunday weekly off.
October 20 (Monday) — Banks will be shut in Agartala, Ahmedabad, Aizawl, Bengaluru, Bhopal, Chandigarh, Chennai, Dehradun, Guwahati, Lucknow, New Delhi, Panaji, Raipur, Ranchi, Shillong, Shimla, Hyderabad, Itanagar, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kochi, Kohima, Kolkata, Thiruvananthapuram, and Vijayawada for Diwali (Deepavali) / Naraka Chaturdashi / Kali Puja. 
October 21 (Tuesday) — Banks will be closed in Belapur, Bhopal, Bhubaneshwar, Gangtok, Imphal, Jammu, Mumbai, Nagpur, and Srinagar for Diwali Amavasya (Laxmi Pujan) / Deepawali / Govardhan Pooja.
October 22 (Wednesday) — Banks will be shut in Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Kanpur, Kolkata, Lucknow, Belapur, Bengaluru, Dehradun, Gangtok, and Shimla, for Diwali (Bali Pratipada) / Vikram Samvant New Year Day / Govardhan Pooja / Balipadyami, Laxmi Puja (Deepawali).
October 23 (Thursday) — Banks will be shut in Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Gangtok, Imphal, Kanpur, Kolkata, and Shimla for Bhai Bij / Bhaidooj / Chitragupt Jayanti / Laxmi Puja (Deepawali) / Bhratridwitiya / Ningol Chakkouba.
October 25 (Saturday) — Banks will be shut on a pan-India basis for the fourth Saturday weekly off. 
October 26 (Sunday) — Banks will be shut on a pan-India basis on Sunday.
October 27 (Monday) — Banks will be shut in Kolkata, Patna and Ranchi, for Chath Puja (Evening Puja).
October 28 (Tuesday) — Banks will be shut in Patna and Ranchi for Chath Puja (Morning Puja).
October 31 (Friday) — Banks will be shut in Ahmedabad for Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday.

Other bank servicing in October 2025

As required by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), banks all over India, including the State Bank of India (SBI), are closed on holidays. These also include all of the month's Sundays as well as the second and fourth Saturdays.  
 
Unless users are informed for technical or other reasons, you can still utilise online or mobile banking services during national holidays. ATMs are available for cash withdrawals in an emergency, and UPI and the app both work normally.
 

 

 

More From This Section

MSME credit target FY26, MSME loans public sector banks, PSB MSME lending growth, Finance Ministry MSME focus, India MSME sector credit, SBI MSME loan target 2025, PNB MSME lending growth, MSME credit outstanding FY25, MSME loan YTD growth 2025, GNPA

Gross NPAs of banks likely to be 2.3-2.5% by March 2026, says Crisil

PSBs

Private sector banks see dip in market cap in Jul-Sep: S&P Global

Cheque

Banks move to continuous cheque clearing, funds in hours from October 4

Representative Picture

Indian banks' business correspondent channel set for major overhaulpremium

online payment, QR CODE, ONLINE TRANSACTIONS, UPI (Image: Shutterstock)

UPI races ahead, accounts for 84% of total digital payments in FY25

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Private banks public banks

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 07 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop Stocks To BuyMotilal Oswal Stock PickGold-Silver Price TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateNobel Price 2025Brokerages Upbeat on LG Electronics IPOUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon