India's renewable energy sector fuels hiring boom in race to net-zero goal

India’s renewable energy sector is on the cusp of a major transformation, as the country races towards its ambitious goal of achieving net-zero emissions by 2070. With this shift, companies are on the lookout for skilled professionals who can drive the transition to sustainable power. The surge in demand for talent spans diverse fields — from engineering to data science.

Companies like Adani Green Energy, Tata Power Renewable Energy, Vikram Solar, and Gensol Group are intensifying their hiring for positions that span project management, data science, weather analytics, solar manufacturing, operations, and supply chain management, according to The Economic Times. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Adani Green Energy, for instance, is focusing on recruiting specialists in project execution, operations, and maintenance, the news report mentioned. The Ahmedabad-based firm, which aims to generate 50 GW of renewable energy by 2030, is also scouting for data scientists, weather experts, civil and electrical engineers, and specialists in areas such as business intelligence, digital transformation, supply chain and core operations, the report said.

The company has committed substantial investments in developing a mix of renewable energy projects, including solar, wind, hybrid solar-wind systems, and hydro-pumped storage.

Power and energy hiring on the rise in H1FY25

India’s power and energy sector experienced a 9 per cent rise in hiring activity during the first half of the financial year FY25, compared to the same period the previous year. This uptick aligns with the country’s overarching goal of reaching net-zero emissions by 2070, as highlighted in TeamLease Services’ Employment Outlook Report for H1FY25.

Meanwhile, the renewable energy sector has experienced a remarkable surge in jobs, with a staggering 23.7 per cent increase in FY24, compared to 8.5 per cent in FY23, according to the report.

The demand for roles is exceptionally high in Tier-II and -III cities, where most renewable energy projects are located, it stated.

While positions in operations, maintenance, and technical roles are highly sought, there is a rising demand for solar PV and wind turbine technicians and installers, roofers, production operators, storage operators, and waste management specialists, the report added.

Delhi and engineering roles lead job market growth

The report, based on a survey of 1,417 employers across 23 industries, noted that Delhi led in current job opportunities in the sector at 56 per cent, followed by Bengaluru (53 per cent) and Mumbai (52 per cent). Jaipur emerged as a leader in new job locations, with 14 per cent of employers expanding there, while Bengaluru, Chennai, and Vadodara saw 13 per cent growth each. The surge in hiring is attributed to infrastructure development, policy-driven incentives, and the rapid expansion of renewable energy.

Engineering roles are in especially high demand, with 67 per cent of respondents reporting growth in this area, followed by sales positions at 60 per cent, reflecting the sector’s dual focus on technical advancement and market expansion. Additionally, the rise of the electric vehicle industry, bolstered by increasing competition and premiumisation, is contributing significantly to employment growth, further steering the sector toward a low-carbon future.