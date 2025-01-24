Business Standard

Friday, January 24, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Banks must collaborate, not compete on technology front: RBI DG Rabi Sankar

Banks must collaborate, not compete on technology front: RBI DG Rabi Sankar

He further stated that as technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), rapidly advances, the banking sector must adapt

T Rabi Sankar, BFSI

T Rabi Sankar, Deputy Governor, RBI during a fireside chat at the Business Standard BFS! Insight Summit 2024 in Mumbai. (Photo: Kamlesh Pednekar)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 24 2025 | 8:33 PM IST

Listen to This Article

There is a need to elevate initiatives and technology to a higher level by fostering collaboration across the banking sector, said Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor (DG) T Rabi Sankar on Friday. Speaking at Indian Banks' Association's (IBA's) 20th Annual Banking Technology Conference, Expo and Citations, he stated that this collaboration should not be competitive but rather a collective effort to ensure the sector is prepared for any technological challenges. The RBI DG emphasised the importance of a balanced, structured arrangement where both the central bank and the banking system can easily exchange help and suggestions to adapt to new technologies.
   
“The initiatives like this, the technology, sort of upgrade this to a slightly higher level, where we involve—it need not necessarily be a competition, but collaboration is what is most important. All of us must collaborate to ensure that we, as a sector, are ready to face whatever challenge technology brings us," he said.
 
“Whatever help you require from RBI, whatever suggestions you require from RBI, and vice versa—whatever help and suggestions RBI requires from the banking system—can easily be done if we have a balanced, structured arrangement for this. We can put it back,” Sankar added.
 
He further stated that as technology, especially artificial intelligence (AI), rapidly advances, the banking sector must adapt. He highlighted the importance of fostering an innovative mindset among banking staff, who typically are not involved in product creation.
 
Sankar further mentioned that banks should implement and innovate with new technologies like Central Bank Digital Currencies (CBDCs) and the Unified Lending Interface (ULI). These initiatives, he suggested, can revolutionise finance by enabling faster, more efficient transactions. However, he also noted that for these innovations to succeed, the industry must work together, overcome challenges related to AI and data usage, and set up frameworks for quicker decision-making and action.
 
He also emphasised the need to prepare for future technologies like quantum computing and urged the banking sector to act proactively.

More From This Section

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI fines J&K Bank, BoI, Canara Bank for gaps in regulatory compliance

The volume of loan disbursals by FACE member companies rose 21.3 per cent to 56.4 million loans in the first half of FY25 (H1FY25), up from 46.5 million in H1FY24, data shows. Disbursals were also higher by 9.5 per cent, rising from 51.5 million in H

CBDC could be used for collection of micro-loans, says RBI official

Bank of India

Bank of India Q3 profit rises 35% to Rs 2,517 cr, bad loans decline

AU Small Finance Bank

AU Small Finance Bank Q3FY25 results: Profit surges 41% to 528 crore

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

RBI directs banks to assess impact of new LCR norms on liquidity, lending

Topics : Reserve Bank of India Banks Banking sector Technology

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 24 2025 | 8:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayFIITJEE Centres Shut NewsLatest News LIVEQ3 Results TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon