CD ratio beyond 80% diminishes profitability gains of banks: SBI report

For state-owned banks and private sector banks, an optimum credit–deposit (CD) ratio is in the range of 76–80 per cent and, when foreign banks are included, the optimum CD ratio is in the range of 65–70 per cent, beyond which profitability gains diminish sharply, indicating that excessive leverage reduces the incremental profitability of banks, said a report by State Bank of India (SBI) Research.

The CD ratio of banks has topped 80 per cent as per the latest data. “With the financialisation of the economy, India’s credit–deposit (CD) ratio has been increasing continuously since 2000-01, from 53 per cent to 82 per cent as of December 15, 2025,” the report highlighted.

During H1 FY26, incremental growth in bank deposits declined to Rs 8.1 trillion, compared to Rs 8.6 trillion in H1 FY25, while credit increased to Rs 7.6 trillion from Rs 7.4 trillion during the same period.

“The incremental CD ratio numbers, which crossed 100 per cent in a number of instances, show the increasing demand for credit despite lean deposit growth, but banks honoured it by raising resources from other sources. Since 1950-51, there have been eight instances (FYs) when the incremental CD ratio has crossed 100 per cent and, in 2005-06, it touched 99 per cent,” the report said.

According to the report, while a rising CD ratio reflects improved credit intermediation and stronger demand for bank lending, persistently high levels can strain banks’ liquidity positions, reduce available buffers, and increase dependence on market-based funding, thereby amplifying financial stability risks.

Data show that while the western and southern regions of the country lead with CD ratios of above 90 per cent, the eastern and north-eastern regions have CD ratios below 50 per cent. For some big states such as Odisha, Bihar, Jharkhand and West Bengal, the CD ratio is below 52 per cent, the report said, adding that juxtaposing incremental deposits between FY20-25 and incremental investors during the same period reveals that states such as Gujarat, West Bengal, Madhya Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh and Karnataka have witnessed a movement of deposits from banks towards financial markets.

Additionally, the report highlighted that there is a gap between the maturity profile of the share of deposits and advances in the six-month to one-year and one- to three-year time buckets. The 35 per cent share of advances in the one- to three-year bucket indicates an increasing tendency of prepayment among borrowers, it said, adding that there is wide variation in the maturity profile across bank groups… one to three years reveal the largest gap in terms of liability mobilisation, while for more than five years the gap is in terms of asset mobilisation.