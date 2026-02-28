Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 11:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / DGGI probe into banned online gaming leads to Fino Bank arrest: Sources

DGGI probe into banned online gaming leads to Fino Bank arrest: Sources

Finance Ministry sources say probe has flagged GST evasion, shell entities and payment aggregators in alleged banned online gaming operations, leading to arrest of a senior bank official

Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, Fino Payments Bank, BFSI Summit

Rishi Gupta, MD & CEO, Fino Payments Bank (File Photo)

Monika Yadav New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 10:57 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

An investigation by the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) into alleged banned online money gaming has led to the arrest of a senior bank functionary in the Fino Payments Bank case, sources said.
 
According to initial findings shared by Finance Ministry sources, the DGGI is probing suspected goods and services tax (GST) evasion of several crores linked to online money gaming activities, which are stated to be banned.
 
“In the Fino Payments Bank case arrest, DGGI is investigating a case of online money gaming, which is banned,” the sources said.
 
The preliminary probe indicates the use of multiple shell and non-existent entities, along with payment aggregators, to allegedly funnel proceeds generated from the online gaming operations under scrutiny, bypassing standard regulatory checks.
   
Sources added that the investigation conducted so far has revealed the involvement of a senior bank functionary in the alleged fraud, following which the individual has been placed under arrest. This has been identified as a key element establishing internal links in the early findings.

Also Read

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

CIA assessed Khamenei's death may empower IRGC hardliners: Report

Iran, Iran flag

Iranian defence minister, IRGC commander killed in strikes: Reports

Trade exports

Iran conflict to push freight, insurance costs up: Indian exporters

vessel, ship, oil

Israel-Iran conflict likely to push up energy prices, hit India supplies

Rishi Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Fino Payments Bank

Payments Council of India writes to FM raising concern on Fino CEO arrest

 
Officials described the findings as part of the early stage of the ongoing DGGI probe and emphasised that the details reflect initial investigation inputs only, with further developments possible as the case progresses.
 
Fino Payments Bank had earlier disclosed in a regulatory filing to stock exchanges that its Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Rishi Gupta, was arrested under Sections 132(1)(a) and 132(1)(i) of the CGST and SGST Acts, 2017. Section 132(1)(a) pertains to the supply of goods or services without issuance of an invoice, or issuance of false invoices with intent to evade tax. Section 132(1)(i) relates to wrongful availment or utilisation of input tax credit.
 
The lender said the investigation pertains to a business partner and not to its own GST compliance, and that Chief Financial Officer Ketan Merchant has been tasked with overseeing day-to-day operations, with normal banking activities continuing uninterrupted.

More From This Section

Fino Payments Bank

Fino Payments Bank backs its MD after GST arrest; FM says she will check

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery

Gold loan share in bank retail credit doubles to 6% in a year: RBI datapremium

loan, loans, personal loan

New loans sourced in Q3FY26 rose 36% Y-o-Y to ₹20 trillionpremium

SBI, banks

IBA to set up committee to review BC payouts, fixed remuneration on cardspremium

Gold loan, gold, IIFL, gold jewellery

Gold loans drive 42% surge in secured lending in Q3FY26: Experian

Topics : Fino Payments Bank Finance Ministry BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 10:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict