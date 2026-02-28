Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 09:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Payments Council of India writes to FM raising concern on Fino CEO arrest

Payments Council of India writes to FM raising concern on Fino CEO arrest

The outreach comes at a time when FM Sitharaman on social media platform X took note of the issue and said she will check on it

Rishi Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Fino Payments Bank

Rishi Gupta, Managing Director & CEO, Fino Payments Bank

Ajinkya Kawale Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 9:19 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

The Payments Council of India (PCI) on Saturday wrote to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raising “institutional concerns” on the arrest of Fino Payments Bank MD and CEO Rishi Gupta.
 
The outreach comes at a time when FM Sitharaman on social media platform X took note of the issue and said she will check on it. 
 
PCI said that it was seeking to place certain broader principles pertaining to accountability attribution in a multi-layered regulated ecosystem. 
 
The industry association  representing the digital payments industry said it respected the authority of enforcement agencies and did not comment on the merits of the ongoing investigation. 
   
“While we have full faith in the enforcement process, we believe it is important for the industry to articulate concerns around proportionality and governance continuity when supervised institutions and their leadership are involved”, PCI said in its letter to FM.

Also Read

Flight, plane, Airplane

Domestic air passenger traffic rises 4.36% to 15.25 million in Jan: DGCA

Fino Payments Bank

Fino Payments Bank backs its MD after GST arrest; FM says she will check

NTPC

NTPC pays power ministry ₹2,666.58 crore as second dividend for FY26

Farmers, Farmer, agriculture, fertilizer

Mahindra group to bring new products for all cropping cycles

Coal India

Coal India gears up to meet peak summer power demand, assures ample stocks

 
“We have placed these considerations before the Hon. Finance Minister in a spirit of constructive engagement and remain committed to building a compliant, resilient, and inclusive financial ecosystem,” said Vishwas Patel, Chairman, PCI and MD AvenuesAI. 
 
The bank on Saturday said the alleged GST violations, in connection with which Gupta was arrested on Friday, pertain to an investigation involving certain program managers that maintain relationships with multiple banks, including Fino Payments Bank.
 
The bank clarified that neither Gupta nor the bank had any involvement in the actions of these programme managers.
 
PCI further noted that Fino’s Gupta had recently received regulatory approval for reappointment as MD and CEO. The reappointment is set to take effect in May 2026 for a three-year term.
 
In 2025, Fino Payments Bank was an granted in-principle approval by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to transition into a Small Finance Bank (SFB). 
 
This is the first payments bank to receive an SFB approval. 
 
Gupta is one of the founders of Fino PayTech Limited, the holding company of Fino Payments Bank. He joined the group in 2007 as chief operating officer and chief financial officer, later serving as managing director and chief executive officer of Fino PayTech until May 2017.
 

More From This Section

Narendra Modi, Prime Minister of India

India making its mark in hardware: PM Modi at Guj chip plant inauguration

Anand Jayaraman, Executive Officer, South Asia & Middle East, Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL)

MOL in talks with Indian OMCs for joint ownership of oil carrier vesselspremium

telecom, TRAI

Digital connectivity readiness: Trai proposes 9-level ratings for buildings

DDA

NBCC to redevelop DDA staff quarters in two colonies at ₹775 crore

The Ministry of Mines has directed the Geological Survey of India (GSI) to conduct a re-exploration of the 5.9 million tonnes of lithium block in Jammu and Kashmir's (J&K's) Reasi district after repeated setbacks to put the reserve up for auction aga

WCL finds 8 rare earth elements, critical minerals in its 6 mines in Maha

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Fino Payments Bank Industry News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 9:19 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict