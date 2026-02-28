Saturday, February 28, 2026 | 10:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / CIA assessed Khamenei's death may empower IRGC hardliners: Report

CIA assessed Khamenei's death may empower IRGC hardliners: Report

The intelligence agency reports did not conclude any scenario with certainty, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters

Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, Ayatollah Ali, Ayatollah

Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. (File Photo: PTI)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 28 2026 | 10:01 PM IST
Google News
Add as Preferred source Add as Preferred source

Listen to This Article

In the run-up to the US and Israeli attacks on Saturday, the US Central Intelligence Agency assessed that even if Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was killed in the operation, he would likely be replaced by hardline figures from the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), two sources briefed on the intelligence said.
 
The assessments, which were produced over the past two weeks, looked broadly at what could occur in Iran following a US intervention and the extent to which a military operation could trigger regime change in the Islamic Republic -- now a pronounced objective for Washington.
 
The IRGC is an elite military force whose purpose is to protect Shi'ite Muslim clerical rule in Iran.
 
 
The intelligence agency reports did not conclude any scenario with certainty, said the sources, who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss intelligence matters.
 
The Central Intelligence Agency declined to comment.

Also Read

Iran, Iran flag

Iranian defence minister, IRGC commander killed in strikes: Reports

civil aviation

DGCA asks airlines to avoid airspaces of 11 countries till March 2

US Israel strike Iran

World leaders urge de-escalation as US-Israel war against Iran intensifies

Trade exports

Iran conflict to push freight, insurance costs up: Indian exporters

vessel, ship, oil

Israel-Iran conflict likely to push up energy prices, hit India supplies

 
President Donald Trump has for weeks signaled the US was interested in seeing regime change in Iran, but has not given in any â€‹detail Washington's thinking on who could lead the country.
 
In an early morning video address on Saturday, Trump described Tehran as a "terrorist regime" and encouraged the Iranian people to take over the government, saying the US military strikes would â€‹set the stage for an uprising.
 
The US and Israeli assault comes after weeks of deliberation inside the US government about whether to strike Iran following the deadly protests that broke out there in December.
 
U.S. officials in recent weeks have tried to strike a nuclear deal with Tehran in an attempt to stave off intervention.
 
In a briefing last week, Secretary of State Marco Rubio told top congressional lawmakers known as the Gang of Eight that a US operation would likely move forward, but that Trump could change his mind, particularly if nuclear negotiations were successful. Those talks in Geneva did not result in an agreement.
 
Rubio notified the Gang of Eight on Friday night that the operation to attack Iran was likely to commence in the following hours but said Trump could still change his mind, two sources familiar with the matter said.

More From This Section

US Israel strike Iran

US, Israel trade attacks with Iran, throwing West Asia, world into disarray

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump was briefed Iran strike is high risk, high reward: Officials

US Israel strike Iran

Israel-Iran conflict: India calls for diplomacy to de-escalate tensions

Dubai airport, Dubai international airport

Dubai main airports suspend all flights following Iran missile attacks

airplane, airport

West Asia airspace closures disrupt travel as US, Israel strike Iran

Topics : United States US Iran tensions Israel Iran Conflict BS Reads

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 28 2026 | 10:01 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Highlights England vs New Zealand LIVE ScoreIndia Q3 GDP Growth Data 2026Oil Price OutlookSepsis SymptomsGold and Silver Rate todayDelhi Excise Policy CasePak Open War Against AfghanistanBank Holiday in MarchPakistan Afghanistan Conflict