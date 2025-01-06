Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 07:17 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Flat benchmark yields to weigh on banks' treasury gains in Q3FY25

Flat benchmark yields to weigh on banks' treasury gains in Q3FY25

While a softening of yields was observed on expectations of a rate cut, yields climbed again, tracking the rise in US Treasury yields

NBFCs, Banks

Despite subdued activity in the rates segment, the foreign exchange (FX) side showed potential for generating trading income. (File Image)

Anjali Kumari Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Banks' treasury income is expected to remain subdued in the October–December quarter (Q3FY25) of the current financial year (FY25), as benchmark yields remained largely unchanged at the end of the quarter. Market participants said that unlike July–September (Q2FY25), where substantial profits were booked by rates trading desks of banks, Q3 is poised to reflect a sharp decline in such gains.
 
The yield on the benchmark 10-year government bond moved up by 1 basis point (bps) to settle at 6.76 per cent at the end of Q3FY25. In Q2FY25, the benchmark yield had softened by 25 bps.
 
While a softening of yields was observed on expectations of a rate cut, yields climbed again, tracking the rise in US Treasury yields.
   
Market participants said that the extent of gains largely depended on the timing of trades. Traders who capitalised on the earlier decline in yields could have booked profits. However, with yields retracing by the year-end—specifically around December—those who held their positions longer faced diminished mark-to-market (MTM) gains.
 
“The rates trading desk may not see significant income, as there was only small movement that people might have captured. It also depends on timing—yields had fallen substantially, so those who exited positions early could have booked some profits, but yields later retraced,” said the treasury head at a private bank.
 
Despite subdued activity in the rates segment, the foreign exchange (FX) side showed potential for generating trading income. Currency markets witnessed noticeable fluctuations, offering opportunities for banks that made accurate trading calls. While this could partially offset the muted treasury gains, FX trading alone is unlikely to match the profit-and-loss contributions observed in the previous quarter.
 

More From This Section

Money, Loan, Economy, Capital, Rs, Rupee, Indian Currency

HDFC Bank clocks 3% rise in loan growth in Q3, IDBI sees 18% growth

Baanknet

DFS Secy launches 'Baanknet' portal as a one-stop property e-auction hub

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

RBI clears National, Cosmos Co-operative Bank merger, effective January 6

SBI, State Bank Of India

State Bank of India unveils two new schemes to boost deposit mobilisation

RBI, Reserve Bank of India

Banks urge RBI to inject liquidity via foreign-exchange swaps amid crunch

Topics : Indian banking system Indian banking sector Treasury gains

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 7:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon