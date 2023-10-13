close
Indian banks are facing a higher risk of defaults from unsecured loans: UBS

The note said the share of borrowers with more than five personal loans rose from 1 per cent in 2018 to 7.7 per cent in March 2023

banks, loans, bank regulations, fintech

Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Sundar Sethuraman Mumbai
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 13 2023 | 6:05 PM IST
Indian banks are facing a higher risk of defaults from unsecured loans, as the share of lending to overdue borrowers rose from 12 per cent in the financial year 2018-19 (FY19) to 23 per cent in FY23, said Swiss brokerage UBS in a note.

"We expect the industry's credit losses from unsecured loans to rise 50-200 basis points (bps) in FY25. We raise our credit cost forecasts for the Indian banks we cover by 5-10 bps in FY25," the note said.

The impact is likely higher for non-banking financial corporations (NBFCs).

The note said the share of borrowers with more than five personal loans rose from 1 per cent in 2018 to 7.7 per cent in March 2023.

Moreover, new personal loan disbursement to borrowers with weaker credit profiles exposes this segment to a potential downcycle. The note said NBFCs and state-owned enterprise (SOE) banks have a higher share of weak personal loan (PL) borrowers than large private banks.

The note said unsecured loans as a percentage of total loans rose to 11.1 per cent for SBI, 12.8 per cent for ICICI and 10.7 per cent for Axis, but fell to 11.9 per cent for HDFC Bank.

"We believe the probability of regulators increasing the risk weight for PL is rising," the note said.

The UBS note said, although Nifty Bank's valuation seems inexpensive, there is limited scope for re-rating. Typically, the Street ups the price-to-book or price-to-earnings multiple for a stock when there are positive triggers such as strong earnings growth possibilities — this phenomenon is called re-rating.

UBS, on the other hand, sees pressure on earnings.

“Considering our expectations of decelerating earnings growth owing to potential net interest margin (NIM) compression and an uptick in credit cost, we cut EPS by 2-5 per cent for FY25 mainly due to increased credit costs," the note said.

The brokerage downgraded SBI from "buy" to "sell" and Axis Bank from "buy" to "neutral". HDFC Bank and IndusInd Bank are its top picks.

The note said SBI and Axis Bank's return on assets (ROAs) are more sensitive to credit cost changes than their large peers. The brokerage reduced the price target of SBI from Rs 740 crore to Rs 530 crore and Axis Bank from Rs 1,150 crore to Rs 1,100 crore. It also gave a 'sell' rating for Kotak Mahindra Bank, reducing its price from Rs 2,050 crore to Rs 1,875 crore.

The Nifty Bank index on Friday closed at 44,288, with a decline of 311 points or 0.7 per cent, underperforming the market.

SBI declined by 1.7 per cent and ended the session at Rs 576, Axis Bank fell by 2.4 per cent, and Kotak Mahindra Bank by 0.6 per cent.

"The growth in personal loans is concerning, as some personal loans are to repay existing debt. NIMs of banks have peaked out either in the March or June quarter. The last two quarters were one of the best for PSU banks. All this has been priced in. From the September quarter, we will see NIMs coming down. I don't see any positive surprises from now on," said Ambareesh Baliga, independent equity analyst.

On a year-to-date basis, the Nifty Bank is up 3 per cent, and the Nifty PSU bank index has gained 17 per cent. Banking stocks have the highest weightage in the benchmark Sensex and the Nifty.


Topics : Indian Banks Unsecured lending NBFCs Banking system

First Published: Oct 13 2023 | 6:05 PM IST

