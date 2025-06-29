Sunday, June 29, 2025 | 10:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Ketan Kumar Joshi named J&K Bank CFO for 3-year term, replaces Fayaz Ganai

Ketan Kumar Joshi named J&K Bank CFO for 3-year term, replaces Fayaz Ganai

The Bank notified the appointment to the stock exchanges in accordance with Sebi Regulations

J&K Bank, Jammu and Kashmir Bank

Joshi has replaced Fayaz Ahmad Ganai, a spokesperson of the J&K Bank said. | File Photo

Press Trust of India Srinagar
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Jammu and Kashmir Bank on Sunday announced the appointment of Ketan Kumar Joshi as its new chief financial officer for a term of three years.

Joshi has replaced Fayaz Ahmad Ganai, a spokesperson of the J&K Bank said. The Bank notified the appointment to the stock exchanges in accordance with Sebi Regulations.

"A seasoned professional in banking and finance, Joshi brings over two decades of extensive experience across Indian and international financial institutions," the spokesperson said.

Before joining the J&K Bank, Joshi served as CFO at North East Small Finance Bank Ltd. (2019-2024), where he successfully led a number of critical initiatives.

 

He also spearheaded the bank's system migration from FIS (PROFILE) to BSG (TURING), ensuring capital growth aligned with business expansion and regulatory requirements.

Joshi has served in Afghanistan with Maiwand Bank, Bakhtar Bank, and Ghazanfar Bank. He also served as senior vice president at Bank of Tokyo-Mitsubishi UFJ Ltd, Mumbai.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Nirmala Sitharaman

Finance Minister urges PSU banks to boost credit growth, maintain profits

SBI, State Bank Of India

Govt urges state-run banks to boost lending amid economic growth push

MSME

MSME credit top Rs 40 trillion as of March 2025, grows 20% annually

PremiumAlmost two decades after business correspondents (BCs) arrived on the scene, the lack of grease is evident. Poor payout for the heavy lifting they do is is making the channel – a key cog in the financial inclusion wheel – creaky. For there has been n

BCs seek meeting with finance ministry to break deadlock over remuneration

cyber fraud

CBI busts 850,000 mule accounts in 700 bank branches across five states

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir India's chief financial officers Afghanistan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 29 2025 | 10:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStock to Watch TodayGurugram Home Price RiseDividend Stock TodayGold and Silver Rate TodayLatest News LIVEGlobe Civil Projects IPOJagannath Yatra 2025ICAI CA Final ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon