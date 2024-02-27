Sensex (    %)
                        
MCA probing several loan apps for allegations of Company Law violation

Many gullible borrowers are often defrauded of their money by fraudulent loan apps

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 27 2024 | 9:08 PM IST

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) is looking into the operations of certain loan apps for allegations of violation of Company Law, official sources said. MCA, the official sources said, is looking into fraud issues involving the said companies and will approach the court once its report is finalised.

“The allegations being looked at are based on information we received from sources about these tech-loan entities. We will soon finalise our report in this matter,” a senior official said.
Sources said that some of the loan apps under MCA’s radar are foreign-funded but the focus of the ministry’s probe is only on the fraud angle.

The names of the entities under investigation could not be ascertained. However, the matter is being considered under Section 447 of the Companies Act which states, “any person who is found to be guilty of fraud, shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which shall not be less than six months but which may extend to ten years and shall also be liable to fine which shall not be less than the amount involved in the fraud, but which may extend to three times the amount involved in the fraud.”

Many gullible borrowers are often defrauded of their money by fraudulent loan apps.

The government and the Reserve Bank of India have been clamping down on such apps. The Financial Stability and Development Council in its meeting last week had pushed for arresting the harmful effects of unauthorised lending through online apps and measures to curb their further spread.

The FSDC members also decided to strengthen inter-regulatory coordination to further develop the financial sector so that it continues to provide the requisite financial resources for inclusive economic growth. Manoj Govil, secretary, MCA was also present in the meeting.

The government in December informed Parliament that Google has suspended or removed over 2,500 fraudulent loan apps from its Play Store between April 2021 and July 2022.

Topics : Ministry of Corporate Affairs MCA loans digital lending

First Published: Feb 27 2024 | 8:24 PM IST

Budget 2024
