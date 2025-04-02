Wednesday, April 02, 2025 | 09:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / Banking / PNB, CSB and several banks see credit growth outpace deposits in Q4

However, the bank’s current account and savings account (CASA) ratio declined to 48.91 per cent. | Illustration: Ajay Mohanty

Anupreksha Jain
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 02 2025 | 9:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

State-owned Punjab National Bank on Wednesday said its deposits grew by 13.3 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to ₹13.3 trillion while its advances grew 13.2 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹9.42 trillion during the fourth quarter of financial year 2025 (Q4FY25).
 
Sequentially, advances grew 2.4 per cent, while deposits grew by 1.7 per cent, the bank said in its quarterly update.
 
Another state-owned bank, Central Bank of India, reported deposit growth of 7 per cent Y-o-Y during Q4FY25. Its advances registered a growth of 16 per cent Y-o-Y during the same period. However, the bank’s current account and savings account (CASA) ratio declined to 48.91 per cent.
   
Additionally, South Indian Bank reported a 5.5 per cent Y-o-Y growth in its deposits in Q4, reaching ₹1.07 trillion. Within deposits, retail deposits grew by 7.44 per cent Y-o-Y to ₹1.05 trillion and its CASA deposits grew by 3.17 per cent Y-o-Y. The bank’s advances grew by almost 10 per cent to Rs 88,447 crore in Q4FY25.
 
Punjab and Sind Bank’s deposits grew to ₹1.29 trillion from ₹1.19 trillion a year ago. At the same time, the state-owned bank’s gross advances jumped to ₹1 trillion from ₹85,964. Out of total deposits, the CASA deposits were up by 5.4 per cent to ₹40,796 crores.
 
CSB Bank advances growth outpaced deposit growth in Q4FY25.
 
Gross advances jumped by 29.59 per cent to ₹31,843 crore as of March 31. Its gold loan portfolio saw a robust 35.43 per cent Y-o-Y growth. The private lender’s total deposits grew by 24.03 percent Y-o-Y to ₹36,861 crore. The growth in total deposits was driven by an increase in its term deposits, which grew by 29.16 per cent, data shows.

First Published: Apr 02 2025 | 8:53 PM IST

