Private sector drives ₹26.75 trillion investment proposals in FY27
Domestic private companies accounted for 86 per cent of investment announcements between April 1 and August 5, while ITES led with Rs 14.98 trillion in proposed capex
BS Web Team
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Investment announcements between April 1 and August 5 in FY27 stood at Rs 26.75 trillion, the bulk of them from the private sector, a report from Bank of Baroda’s Economics Research Department has noted, adding that what makes the number impressive is that the period coincides with uncertainty in global markets. Besides the war, new US tariff announcements have added to the uncertainty, the report said.