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PSU banks waive ATM charges for customers during three-day bank strike

State-owned lenders will waive ATM charges beyond free transaction limits during the September 28-30 strike as they seek to minimise inconvenience to customers

Automated Teller Machine (ATM)

The three-day strike from September 28 to 30, when combined with the preceding weekend, is likely to result in an effective five-day closure of banking services

Subrata Panda Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2026 | 7:35 PM IST

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Banks, particularly state-owned lenders, are waiving ATM charges for customers during the three-day bank employees’ strike from September 28 to 30 to minimise inconvenience to customers.
 
State Bank of India, Punjab National Bank, Bank of Baroda, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and several other public sector banks have said they will not charge customers for ATM withdrawals beyond the free transaction limits prescribed by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) during the three days.
 
Under the current RBI framework, savings-account customers are entitled to five free ATM transactions a month at their own bank’s ATMs. At other-bank ATMs, customers get three free transactions in six metro cities and five in non-metro locations. Once the applicable free limit is exhausted, banks can charge up to ₹23 per transaction, plus GST. The ATM interchange fee between banks currently stands at ₹19 for financial transactions and ₹7 for non-financial transactions.
  
Banks are going ahead with their three-day strike despite the Department of Financial Services (DFS), Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) and bank managements appealing to them to defer the strike. The UFBU and certain other unions and associations in public sector banks, supported by regional rural banks, have called for a series of strikes in support of two principal demands — implementation of a five-day banking week and withdrawal of the Performance Linked Incentive (PLI) scheme.
 
While the government has decided to keep the PLI scheme in abeyance, the demand for a five-day banking week is yet to be accepted. The UFBU, the umbrella body of bank employee and officer unions, went ahead with a one-day strike on September 11. The unions have also announced an indefinite strike from October 26 if their demands remain unresolved even after the three-day strike.
 
The three-day strike from September 28 to 30, when combined with the preceding weekend, is likely to result in an effective five-day closure of banking services.
 

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Topics : Bank strike PSU Banks ATM Withdrawal

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First Published: Sep 25 2026 | 7:35 PM IST