Wednesday, February 11, 2026 | 07:38 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / Banking / Banks should clarify digital authorisation journeys: RBI deputy governor

Banks should clarify digital authorisation journeys: RBI deputy governor

Deputy Governor Swaminathan J says banks must design digital journeys that clearly inform customers of authorisations, with transparent terms and predictable responses

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

Swaminathan J, Deputy Governor, Reserve Bank of India

BS Reporter
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 11 2026 | 7:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Reserve Bank of India (RBI) Deputy Governor Swaminathan J has advised banks to design digital journeys in a manner that ensures customers clearly understand what they are doing and authorising. He said terms, charges and consent mechanisms should be unambiguous, alerts must be timely and meaningful, and in the event of a failure, customers should be informed promptly about the next steps, with responses that are predictable and supportive.
 
Speaking at an Axis Bank event, Swaminathan said, “Transparency means customers are given clear information and are not surprised later. It means decisions are recorded in a way that can be explained.” The speech was delivered on January 30 and was uploaded on the RBI website today. 
 
Emphasising that culture, not just strategy, sustains institutions over time, Swaminathan J said customer centricity, ethics, teamwork, transparency and ownership must guide daily conduct in banks. 
On customer centricity, he said while policies are framed at the highest levels, it is people on the ground who ultimately meet customers. He also stressed that ethics in banking should not be treated as a “soft theme”, but as a discipline that protects customers, employees and the institution itself.
 
Every large organisation faces moments of temptation — whether to cut corners, delay disclosures, or adopt convenient interpretations, he said. “Ethics is what stops small compromises from becoming large problems. It is not about being perfect. It is about how you handle grey areas, and how fairly and quickly you correct a mistake.”
 
He also underscored the importance of regulatory discipline, saying it should never be viewed as a box-ticking exercise but as central to institutional reliability and long-term credibility.

More From This Section

UBS

UBS opens new GCC in Hyderabad, to add 3,000 jobs next 2 years

Goldman Sachs Group Inc

Goldman Sachs bets big on India with $500 million banking push

SBI Chief C S Setty said economic activity picked up in Q3 after GST rationalisation, which led to better utilisation of working capital loans

India Inc's bank pivot spurs corporate credit growth on economic pickuppremium

Bond market, Bond Yield

Sidbi, Nabfid and Hudco to tap debt capital market for ₹13,500 crorepremium

esaf sfb md paul thomas said that the bank would be maintaining the secured book at around 60-65%

ESAF SFB to apply for universal banking licence after 2 years, says MDpremium

Topics : Reserve Bank of India RBI Digital banking Banking sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 11 2026 | 7:36 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayNTA JEE Mains ResultIIFL Capital Share PriceGold and Silver Price TodayIndia Ai Summit 2026Bharat Bandh on 12 FebIndia US Trade DealQ3 Results TodayPersonal Finance