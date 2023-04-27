close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

SAT stays ban on Samir Jain, wife, and six others in PNB Finance case

In two separate orders, Sebi alleged that PNBFIL and CCIL did not make adequate disclosures about their promoter entities

Khushboo Tiwari Mumbai
PNB housing finance, Punjab national bank

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2023 | 7:29 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) has stayed the ban imposed by the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi) on Samir Jain, vice-chairman and managing director of Bennett, Coleman & Co (BCCL), his wife Meera Jain, and six others. BCCL owns news media organisations The Times of India, and The Economic Times.
Last month, the regulator had refrained Jain from accessing the securities market for allegedly violating minimum public shareholding (MPS) norms in PNB Finance and Industries (PNBFIL) and Camac Commercial Company (CCIL), which are listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange.

Granting interim relief, the SAT noted that the directions issued by Sebi will have a direct impact on the functioning of the companies and its directors in their day-to-day functioning.
However, the SAT has directed the appellants to pay 25 per cent of the penalty within four weeks, and directed the couple to not accept any new post of directorship, or managerial position, in any limited company till the pendency of the matter.

In two separate orders, Sebi alleged that PNBFIL and CCIL did not make adequate disclosures about their promoter entities.
The market watchdog alleged that the entities misrepresented the company to be professionally run with no promoters, even as the Jain family was in direct control of management. It noted that through connected entities and crossholding in various corporate houses, the Jain family had 91.51 per cent holding in PNBFIL, and 94.45 per cent in CCIL.

Also Read

Sebi rectifies penalty on Samir Jain, wife and others in PNB Finance case

PNB Q2 net profit slips 63% to Rs 411.3 crore as NPA provisions rise

LIC Housing Finance, HDFC: Trading strategies for housing finance companies

Tata Capital to LIC Housing finance: Companies to raise funds from markets

LIC, Indiabulls Housing Finance struggle on charts; HDFC eyes Rs 2,700-mark

Axis Bank reports wider-than-expected Q4 loss on $1.41 bn Citi deal

Union Bank of India board approves raising Rs 10,100 crore capital

YES Bank eyes MFI acquisition for rural expansion, plans 150 new branches

Indusind Bank Q4 net up 46% at Rs 2043 cr, deposits grew 15% to Rs 3.36 trn

Mahabank Q3 net up 136.5% at Rs 840 cr, interest margins boost bottom-line


According to MPS norms, a listed company must have at least 25 per cent public shareholding.
Sebi had imposed a penalty of Rs 12 crore on PNBFIL, while Rs 1.41 crore each was imposed on Jain and his wife. The tribunal has provided time till July 3 for filing a reply and rejoinder.

Topics : Punjab National Bank PNB Housing Finance

First Published: Apr 27 2023 | 8:27 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Premium

IFSC relaxation may boost trade in foreign stocks at the GIFT City

rbi, reserve bank of india
3 min read

Income tax collection in West Bengal rises 2.4% at Rs 56,422 cr in FY23

tax
1 min read

Glenmark Life Sciences profit surges 48% on API boost in March quarter

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals
1 min read
Premium

Bolster Covid-19 preparedness with comprehensive health insurance cover

Covid insurance
3 min read
Premium

FAME 3.0: Centre will take a call only if funds in surplus, say officials

Electric Vehicle
3 min read

Most Popular

View More

Days after Apple opens own store in Saket, its premium reseller shuts shop

Apple official retail store in Saket, Delhi
2 min read

Nifty ends April F&O series above 17900; Bajaj twins, Bharti Airtel support

investors, markets
2 min read
Premium

Govt pays PLI incentives worth Rs 2,874 crore towards 8 sectors in FY23

manufacturing
3 min read

Tech Mahindra Q4 results: PAT drops 26% YoY, dividend at Rs 32/share

Tech Mahindra
2 min read
Web Exclusive

Stocks to watch: Wipro, HUL, Axis Bank, Bajaj Finance, Tata Power, Abbott

sensex, BSE
4 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceIncome Tax CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthor
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiB2B ConnectiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon