Bombay Dyeing moves SAT against Sebi's Rs 2.25 cr fine, two-year market ban

-
ALSO READ
Wadias, BDMCL likely to file appeal before SAT against Sebi order
'Sebi acted in haste': Chanda Kochhar gets interim relief from SAT
Reconsider Cairn UK's complaint against Vedanta: SAT to Sebi
Bangladesh, Vietnam seen as competitors in textile and garment trade
SAT gives relief to Brickwork Ratings, stays cancellation of licence
-
The Bombay Dyeing and Manufacturing Company has moved the Securities Appellate Tribunal (SAT) against an order passed by the market regulator Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), imposing a penalty of Rs 2.25 crore and restraining it from accessing the securities market for a period of two years.
“We have been informed that the company has filed an appeal before the Securities Appellate Tribunal against the said order of the Sebi. Thus, under the given circumstances, considering the uncertainty related to the matters arising out of the Sebi order, no impact is given in these unaudited standalone financial results of the company. Our conclusion is not qualified in this matter,” the company’s auditor said while declaring its September quarter financials.
Last month, Sebi had restrained Bombay Dyeing along with its promoter Nusli N Wadia and three others from accessing the securities market for two years for allegedly inflating financial statements. The company in its response had said the regulator had wrongly interpreted its accounting practice.
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Mon, November 07 2022. 17:31 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU