Bombay Dyeing moves SAT against Sebi's Rs 2.25 cr fine, two-year market ban

The and Manufacturing Company has moved the (SAT) against an order passed by the market regulator (Sebi), imposing a penalty of Rs 2.25 crore and restraining it from accessing the securities market for a period of two years.

“We have been informed that the company has filed an appeal before the against the said order of the . Thus, under the given circumstances, considering the uncertainty related to the matters arising out of the order, no impact is given in these unaudited standalone financial results of the company. Our conclusion is not qualified in this matter,” the company’s auditor said while declaring its September quarter financials.

Last month, had restrained along with its promoter Nusli N Wadia and three others from accessing the securities market for two years for allegedly inflating financial statements. The company in its response had said the regulator had wrongly interpreted its accounting practice.