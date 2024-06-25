Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Work towards reaching last mile: DFS Secretary asks CEOs of PSU banks

While reviewing progress of various flagship financial inclusion schemes of the government here, Joshi requested banks to give more thrust on improving customer experience across banking services

women empowerment financial inclusion

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 25 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Financial Services Secretary Vivek Joshi on Tuesday asked CEOs of public sector banks (PSBs) to industriously work towards reaching the last mile to further strengthen financial inclusion initiatives taken by the government.
While reviewing progress of various flagship financial inclusion schemes of the government here, Joshi requested banks to give more thrust on improving customer experience across banking services.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
During the meeting, he reviewed the progress under various financial inclusion schemes, including Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY), Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana, an official statement said.
He took stock of schemes like Stand Up India, PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi), PM Vishwakarma, PM Surya Ghar Yojana, ethanol blending in petrol (EBP) and compressed bio gas (CBG) financing, etc.
He also reviewed the progress of opening of brick and mortar branches of banks in unbanked villages.
Joshi also appreciated significant progress made in expanding social security and deepening financial inclusion in the country through various flagship schemes of the government.
The issues related to CKYC, Jan Samarth portal & Aadhaar seeding, etc, were also discussed during the meeting.
CEO, UIDAI also took part in the meeting to showcase the new product launched by UIDAI to benefit the banks while undertaking Aadhaar authentication.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : PSU bank Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 25 2024 | 11:17 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayBuzzing StocksWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon