Engine damage may disrupt Air India's A350 flights, airline warns

Air India warned of possible disruptions to its A350 routes due to ‍engine damage sustained ​by one of its long-haul aircraft after encountering "a foreign object" on Thursday.

Air India operates six Airbus A350s on lucrative routes, including between India's capital New Delhi and London, New York and Newark, making ​the airline vulnerable to disruptions should an aircraft be grounded unexpectedly.

The damage to the airplane occurred as it was taxiing in dense fog in New Delhi, the carrier said. It did not disclose further details on the foreign object or the routes that could be affected.

"The aircraft is currently grounded for a thorough investigation and necessary repairs, which may cause potential disruptions on select A350 routes," Air India said.

The plane had been flying ‌to New York but was forced ​to turn back to its origin following Iran's temporary airspace closure, which impacted its planned route. The incident occurred after it landed back ‍in New Delhi.

Iran has since reopened its airspace after a near-five-hour closure imposed amid concerns ‍over possible ‌military action between ​the U.S. and Iran ‍that forced airlines to cancel, reroute or delay some ‍flights.