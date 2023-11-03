Air purifier sales surge as air quality worsens in national capital

Air purifier makers are witnessing a sudden spike in sales and customer enquiries amid air quality worsening in the national capital and adjoining areas.

The makers said they are receiving queries from Mumbai and some eastern parts of the country, alongside the New Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR), where air quality levels have also gone down substantially.

Companies such as Philips, Kent RO, Xiaomi, Daikin and Havells expect a further uptick in demand in the coming days, as they anticipate air quality to be impacted by other reasons as well as from construction activities, along with rising health consciousness among consumers.

Air purifiers are a relatively new, small and niche segment in the home appliances space, whose demand picks up after Diwali.

However, this year has seen an early surge in sales due to a sudden surge in air pollution levels, companies said.

"In the past 4-5 days, we have witnessed a 15-20 per cent increase in demand, as people anticipated the need for a solution to combat the polluted air," Mahesh Gupta, CMD, Kent RO Systems Ltd, told PTI.

Gupta said this demand will continue to rise due to ongoing air quality deterioration, increased awareness about air purifiers, and growing health-conscious consumer base.

Xiaomi said it has witnessed a ten-fold increase in air purifiers sales this week.

"There has been a strong spike in demand for air purifiers. This week itself we witnessed a 10x increase in sales. With other metros like Mumbai seeing a rise in Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, the category itself has grown 40-50 pc through the year, compared to 2022," said a Xiaomi spokesperson.

Gulbahar Taurani, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Versuni India Home Solutions (formerly Philips Domestic Appliances), said, "The recent alarming rise in air pollution in Delhi-NCR is driving a significant surge in Philips air purifier sales."



Havells India Executive VP Rajiv Kenue said, "In recent weeks, air purifier sales have surged, driven by rising pollution levels in northern India, primarily due to stubble burning in Haryana and Punjab."



Havells anticipates a further uptick in demand in the coming days.

Delhi's air quality plummeted to the "severe plus" category on Friday morning, when the city's AQI skyrocketed to 471 from 351 on Thursday, reflecting a sudden increase due to highly unfavourable meteorological conditions and a sharp spike in stubble-burning incidents in neighbouring states.

Amid deteriorating air quality, air purifiers have become a staple in most households, KENT RO Systems CMD Dr Mahesh Gupta said.

Daikin India CMD KJ Jawa said the air quality in Delhi-NCR has gone past the "severe" category, making it unsafe for humans. Breathing this kind of air may result in sudden rise of asthma attacks and have a long-term impact on the health of people, he said.

"Daikin air purifiers are equipped to solve this challenge of air pollution through HEPA filters and patented streamer technology. We are also offering free lifetime HEPA filter to ensure customers don't have to pay much for long-term care of their health," he said.

According to Taurani, "This year, we have observed a remarkable trend: consumers actively seeking air purifiers even during periods of low pollution. This de-seasonalisation of the category is a clear indication that air purifiers are becoming essential year-round investment."



Consumer Electronics and Appliances Manufacturers Association (CEAMA) said air purifier is a growing segment and most suppliers import products from China and neighbouring countries.

"Air purifiers have a very small window for sales, which is basically during this season when there is an increase in the pollution levels," CEAMA President Eric Braganza said.

British tech firm Dyson, a global market leader in the premium range of air purifiers, is also expanding its portfolio into the segment here.

It has launched two new models -- Dyson Purifier Big+Quiet and Dyson Purifier Cool -- in India in the last three months, priced at Rs 68,990 and Rs 32,900, respectively.

Dyson Senior Electronics Engineer Ginger Lee said, "With the changing season, recurring concerns about pollution persist, affecting our outdoor and indoor environments."



"While we may be aware of outdoor air pollution, awareness of indoor air pollution remains low, which can be up to 10 times worse than outdoor air pollution. When sealing our windows and doors, it may seem like we're shutting pollution out. But in reality, we're keeping it confined."



"By incorporating purifiers into your routine, you can safeguard your home from the harmful effects of pollution," he said.