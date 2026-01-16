Airtel, Tata group firms likely to jointly seek AGR relief similar to Vi

Bharti Airtel and two Tata group firms, including Tata Teleservices (TTSL) and Tata Teleservices Maharashtra (TTML), are likely to approach the government for relief on their adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues, The Economic Times reported. The move comes after Vodafone Idea (Vi) was given a 10-year breather on its AGR payments.

According to the report, the companies believe that if one operator is given relief, others should be treated on similar terms. They are exploring joint talks with the government and are also looking at possible legal steps.

What happened with Vodafone Idea?

Vodafone Idea has been given a 10-year pause on paying its AGR dues by the Department of Telecommunications. Its total dues of around ₹87,695 crore have been put on hold until 2035.

This move gave Vi major financial relief. It reduces pressure on the company and helps it raise bank loans to invest in its network, including 4G and 5G services. The support is seen as crucial for Vi to stay in the market.

Why does this matter?

TTSL and TTML together owe about ₹19,259 crore in AGR dues, while Bharti Airtel has dues of around ₹48,103 crore. These companies were expected to start repaying their AGR amounts starting in March this year.

The operators argue that if they do not get similar relief, it could put them at a disadvantage. According to the report, industry officials said giving relief to only one company could affect competition and create pressure on others.

The case so far

In September 2021, the government allowed telecom companies to delay AGR payments for four years, until FY26. During this period, companies did not have to make payments immediately, but interest continued to be added. The aim was to give them time to recover financially.

However, in November 2025, the Supreme Court chose not to interfere with the government’s decision to offer more support to Vodafone Idea due to its weak financial condition.

The court said the government has the right to frame policies to protect competition in the telecom sector, but it also noted that the move may lead to similar demands from competitors.

What’s next?

Legal experts say Airtel and the Tata group firms can approach the courts, but success is not guaranteed, The Economic Times reported. The Supreme Court has already made it clear that such relief depends on government policy, not on equal treatment alone.

Experts point out that Vodafone Idea’s situation is different, as it faces serious financial stress. Other companies, especially Airtel, are in a much stronger position. Since the AGR ruling in 2019, Airtel has returned to profit, raised funds, expanded its network, and now holds about 40 per cent market share, the report said.