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Andhra CM to lay foundation for ReNew's Rs 5,400 crore solar unit

Andhra Pradesh CM will lay the foundation for ReNew's Rs 5,400 crore solar manufacturing facility, aimed at strengthening domestic supply chains and clean energy capacity

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu (Photo: PTI)

Shine Jacob Chennai
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 22 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

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In a significant step towards India’s clean energy ambitions and self-reliance goals, Andhra Pradesh is set to host the groundbreaking ceremony of a solar manufacturing facility by ReNew, a Nasdaq-listed renewable energy company, in Anakapalli district near Visakhapatnam on Thursday.
 
The upcoming facility — a 6 GW solar ingot and wafer manufacturing unit — represents an investment of approximately Rs 5,400 crore and is a key step in building a domestic solar supply chain. The project is also part of ReNew’s broader Rs 82,000 crore investment commitment in Andhra Pradesh, announced earlier, underscoring investor confidence in the state’s policy ecosystem and governance.
   
This project comes at a time as India accelerates towards its renewable energy targets, aiming for 500 gigawatt (GW) of non-fossil fuel capacity by 2030, while reducing import dependence and strengthening domestic manufacturing under the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat.
 
At the forefront of this transformation is Andhra Pradesh’s Integrated Clean Energy Policy 2024, a framework designed to attract large-scale investments, enable backward integration in manufacturing, and position the state as a global clean energy hub. The policy has begun translating vision into action, with projects like ReNew’s setting benchmarks in scale and impact.
 
By manufacturing upstream components such as ingots and wafers, the project will reduce reliance on imports and strengthen India’s energy security.

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Once operational, the facility is expected to be commissioned within 24 months and generate over 2,100 direct and indirect jobs, boosting industrial growth and employment in the region.
 
N Chandrababu Naidu will lay the foundation stone at the project site in the presence of senior leadership from ReNew, including founder, chairman and chief executive officer Sumant Sinha, along with public representatives and industry stakeholders.
 
With its policy framework, infrastructure, and governance, Andhra Pradesh continues to emerge as a destination for clean energy investments.
 
As the state moves from policy to execution, the April 23 groundbreaking marks not just the launch of a project, but the strengthening of India’s journey towards a sustainable, self-reliant energy future.

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Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu ReNew Power solar plant Andhra Pradesh renewable energy

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First Published: Apr 22 2026 | 8:17 PM IST

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