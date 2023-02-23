JUST IN
Business Standard

Pathaan shows it might not yet be curtains for single-screen cinemas

Their number is dwindling but single-screens believe they have a place in the entertainment space

Topics
Shah Rukh Khan | Cinema | Deepika Padukone

Ritwik Sharma  |  New Delhi 

Audience wait for the start of a show at Liberty Cinema in New Delhi
Audience wait for the start of a show at Liberty Cinema in New Delhi

At Delite Cinema on the edge of Old Delhi, there is still an enthusiastic, albeit lean, crowd for a morning show of Pathaan in its fourth week. At the interval, some pass quick half-time verdicts, others pick up something from the food counter to snack on, and a few take selfies with posters in the lobby, before disappearing back into the dark hall to resume their whoops and cheers.

First Published: Thu, February 23 2023. 17:55 IST

