Bengaluru, Hyderabad see jump in IT sector job opportunities in Apr: Report

Even as overall job opportunities in the IT sector declined by 3.6 per cent nationwide, openings gained traction in technology hubs Bengaluru and Hyderabad that saw a growth of 24 per cent and 41.5 per cent, respectively, during April, a report said on Friday.

According to data from Indeed, job postings in the IT sector have increased by 41.5 per cent in Hyderabad and 24 per cent in Bengaluru, highlighting the growing prominence of these cities as top destinations for IT professionals.

There has also been a significant growth in job clicks, with a 161 per cent rise in job seeker interest in Hyderabad and an 80 per cent increase in Bengaluru, the report added.

Overall, there has been a decrease in IT job opportunities nationally, with job postings declining by 3.6 per cent, indicating that tech companies are being cautious in hiring due to the uncertain global economic climate, said the report.

The report is based on data related to job postings and job clicks on Indeed's platform in April compared to that of the corresponding month in 2023.

The report further revealed that the rise in top five job postings are for skills in analysis, agile, APIs, javascript and SQL.

"Software and IT positions seem to be highly sought after, not just by those currently working in the field but also by individuals looking for new career opportunities. Despite the layoffs, the appeal of IT jobs has risen. This strong interest in IT could also be due to the extensive skill specialisation, training, and experience typically necessary for these roles," Indeed India Head of Sales Sashi Kumar added.