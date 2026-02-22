BFSI, retail have seen big AI adoption in India, says ServiceNow COO

ServiceNow, which provides AI solutions to several top Indian companies, is looking to expand further in the country as it sees more sectors and centres joining the AI bandwagon.

The US-based firm has partnered with top IT sector companies, such as TCS, Cognizant, LTIMindtree and Tech Mahindra, among others, and will look to have more such collaborations in the near future, according to a top company official.

Speaking with PTI on the sidelines of the AI Impact Summit in the national capital, ServiceNow President, Chief Product Officer, and Chief Operating Officer Amit Zavery said, "If you look at BFSI (banking, financial, services and insurance), that's been a big growth area for AI now. Similarly, things around retail are big as well... And our public sector is starting to become another area where people are likely to use AI to improve how they operate their citizen services, and their organisations as well." The company also sees players in the manufacturing space picking up AI adoption in the times to come.

"We have recently talked to quite a few companies on manufacturing, because they're trying to improve the operational capabilities... manufacturing is growing in India, and they want to modernise," he said.

On the work ServiceNow is doing, Zavery said, "We have been building AI agents together. We do industry domain-specific use cases. So, they have a lot of domain understanding of different industries and use our platform to build solutions, which they can then jointly deliver to our customers.

"We've seen that in healthcare, retail, financial services, public sector (there is an increase in) sovereign cloud requirements and a few other areas. We've seen a very good collaboration on those solutions as well," he said.

"The technology we've been building here, something like AI-controlled towers, gives you visibility and control over all the AI deployments. We also have a whole capability around security, specifically our security and risk management, compliance and auditing, as well as observability and management around that. CPQ (configure, price, quote) is another area we have been expanding a lot." ServiceNow has over 5,000 employees in India, which is about 20 per cent of its global workforce, and more than 45 per cent of its global R&D is based out of the country.