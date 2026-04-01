Rare earth corridors will reduce import dependence: Jitendra Singh

The dedicated rare earth corridors proposed in Odisha, Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu aim to reduce import dependence and enhance domestic capability in the strategic sector, Union Minister Jitendra Singh said on Wednesday.

In a written reply to a question in Lok Sabha, the minister said the corridors would focus on mining, processing, research, and manufacturing and help align these initiatives with national priorities, such as becoming self-reliant and achieving net-zero emissions by 2070.

"India's import reliance on key minerals used for the production of items in strategic sectors such as electronics, renewable energy, electric vehicles, and defence manufacturing can be regulated through the RE corridor by boosting local sourcing enhancing strategic self-reliance," Singh said.

The minister also stated that a joint working group (JWG) consisting of members representing all stakeholders had been constituted for formulation of guidelines (SOP) to establish dedicated rare earth corridors in the identified states.

"The JWG is expected to examine all aspects before finalising the SOP," he added.