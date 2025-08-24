Sunday, August 24, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Biostimulant Industry Federation urges govt action on trade barriers

Biostimulant Industry Federation urges govt action on trade barriers

NBIF urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office to coordinate reforms across key ministries to support an industry valued at ₹40,000 crore

Exports, Export

The absence of mutual recognition agreements with major trading blocs, like the European Union and Asean, compounds these challenges. Photo: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 24 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The National Biostimulant Industry Federation (NBIF) on Sunday called for urgent government intervention to address regulatory bottlenecks in the domestic market and high tariffs abroad, which are hampering the sector's growth potential.

NBIF urged the Prime Minister Narendra Modi's office to coordinate reforms across key ministries to support an industry valued at ₹40,000 crore and comprising over 5,000 small and medium enterprises.

Indian biostimulant exporters face tariffs of 15-28 per cent in key global markets, along with non-tariff barriers, including origin-specific efficacy trials and residue testing requirements, NBIF said in a statement.

The absence of mutual recognition agreements with major trading blocs, like the European Union and Asean, compounds these challenges.

 

Domestically, the industry is grappling with regulatory ambiguity and delays in product approvals under India's Fertiliser Control Order, with no dedicated testing protocols for natural substances like seaweed and humic acid.

Also Read

India Russia, India-Russia flag

India, Russia seek to increase trade to $100 billion as US ties fray

India UAE

India-West Asia undersea cable allows large trade: ISA DG Ashish Khanna

Union Labour Secretary Sumita Dawra

Turbocharging India: Assuming global economic leadership

India US Trade

India facing tough choices in responding to steep Trump tariffs: GTRI

make in india, manufacturing, electronics industry

Trump's 50% trade tariff threatens India's manufacturing ambitions

"The industry doesn't need subsidies. What it needs is clear, science-driven, and industry-aligned regulation," NBIF President Rajit Choksi said.

India possesses significant natural advantages for biostimulant production, including a 7,500-kilometre coastline suitable for seaweed cultivation and lignite-rich regions for humic acid extraction.

Seaweed and humic-based products comprise over 70 per cent of the global USD 6.2 billion biostimulant market.

However, global companies are increasingly capturing India's domestic market, while local manufacturers struggle with regulatory clearances, according to NBIF Secretary General Sahil Malik.

The federation has proposed a series of policy reforms, including declaring biostimulants a strategic sector, establishing a national tariff strategy task force, and creating centralised testing facilities.

With appropriate reforms, India could expand its biostimulant market from Rs 4,000 crore to Rs 15,000 crore by 2030 while creating employment for over 1,00,000 agricultural workers and biotechnology professionals, NBIF said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

online gaming, Online gambling, gaming industry

Indian advertising sector may see short-term dip post real money gaming ban

edible oil

Vegetable oils body IVPA urges govt to lift GST refund restrictions

Starlink

Starlink permit bars copying, decryption of Indian data abroad: MoS Telecom

Shares of tyre companies rallied for a second consecutive day on Tuesday, with most of the big players registering cumulative gains of up to 6 per cent over the past two days.

Tyre industry set for 7-8% growth in FY26 on strong replacement demand

services

Bike taxi services resume, but Karnataka HC clarifies no judicial nod given

Topics : India trade policy Trade disputes Trump tariffs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 24 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhy are Stock Market Falling Today?Best Time to WalkGold-Silver Price TodayWho is Avadhut SathePatel Retail IPO55M US Visa Under ReviewUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon