Can consider visa on arrival for US, Europe on medical treatment: Goyal

Can consider visa on arrival for US, Europe on medical treatment: Goyal

The idea was floated in the CIIs annual health summit here

| (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Tuesday said offering visa on arrival facilities for medical treatment can be considered to patients from countries such as the US.

The idea was floated in the CIIs annual health summit here.

"The idea about visa on arrival is a good idea. We will pursue that...For many countries, we allow visa on arrival, we allow e-visas...both these can be considered let's say for the United States, most of the European countries... not all by the way ...for most of the countries where we have a fair amount of comfort and where detailed investigations or enquiries are not required," Goyal said.

 

He suggested the CII to work on the idea and share with the government.

"Off course one has to look at what will be the certifications and which are the countries for which we can allow that," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Piyus Goyal Commerce ministry Medical visas

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 10:34 PM IST

