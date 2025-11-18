Tuesday, November 18, 2025 | 11:33 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Capital market players call for tax sops, steps to deepen financial sector

Capital market players call for tax sops, steps to deepen financial sector

Representatives of the sector sought lower Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on cash market trade as compared to derivatives, sources said

Capital markets

Capital markets facilitated resource mobilisation of Rs 14.6 lakh crore in FY25, marking a 33 per cent increase over the previous year. | File Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 18 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Representatives of capital markets on Tuesday pitched for reductions in transaction tax and measures to deepen the financial sector in the upcoming Budget.

Suggestions regarding improving efficiency of capital markets and increasing capital market inclusion were also made during the pre-Budget meeting with Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, sources said.

Representatives of the sector sought lower Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on cash market trade as compared to derivatives, sources said.

This was the fourth pre-Budget meeting between the finance minister and representatives of capital markets, including BSE, Multi Commodity Exchange, Association of Mutual Funds in India, Association of Registered Investment Advisers, and Commodity Participants Association of India.

 

Capital markets facilitated resource mobilisation of Rs 14.6 lakh crore in FY25, marking a 33 per cent increase over the previous year.

Also Read

Reserve Bank of India, RBI

Can banking regulator consider a 'check' tool for online deposit safety?premium

stock market, indian stock market, markets

Will the vibrant capital market bring the next Nvidia from India?premium

Ajay Garg, Managing Director, Equirus Group

An IPO's on the table for near future: Equirus Group MD Ajay Gargpremium

(From left) Pranav Haridasan, MD & CEO, Axis Securities; Ajay Menon, MD & CEO — Retail Wealth, Motilal Oswal Financial Services; Shripal Shah, MD & CEO, Kotak Securities; and Amisha Vora, chairperson & MD, PL Capital Group

BS BFSI Insight Summit: Broking industry sees high growth on digital push

Tuhin Kanta Pandey, chairman, Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi)

FPIs believe in India's long-term growth story: Sebi Chairman Pandey

The use of a broad spectrum of financial instruments -- ranging from equity and debt-to-real estate investment trusts (REITs), and infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) -- highlighted the evolving and adaptive financing strategies of corporates and infrastructure entities.

However, equity and debt segments alone accounted for Rs 14.2 lakh crore, reaffirming their central role in supporting capital formation and propelling economic development.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Finance Pankaj Chaudhary, Secretary of the Department of Economic Affairs Anuradha Thakur, Chief Economic Adviser V Anantha Nageswaran and other senior officials from the Ministry of Finance.

This is the fourth in a series of pre-Budget consultations that the Ministry of Finance conducts annually before finalising the Budget 2026-27.

Last week, the finance minister had met economists, leading representatives from the agriculture sector and MSME sector players as part of the first, second, and third rounds of discussions, respectively.

Sitharaman, who would present her ninth consecutive Budget likely on February 1, will present the annual account in the backdrop of geopolitical uncertainties and the steep US tariff of 50 per cent imposed on shipments from India.

The Budget for the next financial year will have to address issues of boosting demand, job creation and putting the economy on a sustained 8 per cent-plus growth path. The government estimates the Indian economy to grow in the range of 6.3-6.8 per cent during the current fiscal year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

FHRAI urges tax perks likely to drive hotel expansion beyond metros

Budget 2026-27: FHRAI seeks tax perks to drive hotel growth beyond metrospremium

GCC, Global capability center

Hyderabad overtakes Bengaluru to become top GCC destination: Studypremium

IT

India's IT spend may rise 10.6% to $176 billion in 2026: Gartner

Piyush Goyal, Piyush

Piyush Goyal calls for review of services trade data with TIA portal launch

rare earth magnet

Govt launches ₹210 crore research programme for critical minerals

Topics : Capital markets capital market finance sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 18 2025 | 11:31 PM IST

Explore News

Bigg Boss 19Stocks To Watch TodayPhysicswallah Share PriceGold-Silver Rate TodayOPPO Find X9 SeriesMadvi Hidma EncounterChina 996 Work CultureLadki Bahin YojanaX DownPersonal Finance
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon