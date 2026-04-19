CCI appoints its former advisor as acting DG to helm investigations

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has appointed Rakesh Bhanot, former advisor at the Commission, as the acting Director General (DG), CCI. Bhanot has taken over the post from erstwhile DG Ansuman Pattanaik, who was appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in an order dated March 31, 2026.

The antitrust watchdog has extended the last date for applying for the DG post till May 5, 2026, in an office memorandum dated April 17.

The DG office of CCI is responsible for investigating all contraventions under the Competition Act. The CCI’s investigation wing is currently dealing with important cases such as the IndiGo Airlines matter for abuse of dominant position. The CCI had directed the DG office to conduct an investigation into the company after its preliminary inquiry found that the airline caused an appreciable adverse effect on competition by restricting its services.

The DG office is also looking into complaints made by digital news publishers against Google over its practices in digital advertising.

The CCI is yet to issue an order for investigation against quick commerce companies in connection with a complaint filed by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation.

The amendments made to the Competition Act in 2023 empower the Commission to appoint the Director General with the prior approval of the central government. Bhanot will hold the position as acting DG until a full-time appointment is made.

Section 16 of the Competition Act, which deals with the appointment of the DG, states that “The Director General and Additional, Joint, Deputy and Assistant Directors General shall be appointed from amongst persons of integrity and outstanding ability and who have experience in investigation, and knowledge of accountancy, management, business, public administration, international trade, law or economics and such other qualifications as may be prescribed.”