Sunday, April 19, 2026 | 04:04 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / CCI appoints its former advisor as acting DG to helm investigations

CCI appoints its former advisor as acting DG to helm investigations

CCI names former advisor Rakesh Bhanot as acting DG, extends deadline to apply for the post till May 5 while key investigations remain underway

audit, nfra

The DG office is also looking into complaints made by digital news publishers against Google over its practices in digital advertising

Ruchika Chitravanshi New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 19 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has appointed Rakesh Bhanot, former advisor at the Commission, as the acting Director General (DG), CCI. Bhanot has taken over the post from erstwhile DG Ansuman Pattanaik, who was appointed as Additional Secretary in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs in an order dated March 31, 2026.
 
The antitrust watchdog has extended the last date for applying for the DG post till May 5, 2026, in an office memorandum dated April 17.
 
The DG office of CCI is responsible for investigating all contraventions under the Competition Act. The CCI’s investigation wing is currently dealing with important cases such as the IndiGo Airlines matter for abuse of dominant position. The CCI had directed the DG office to conduct an investigation into the company after its preliminary inquiry found that the airline caused an appreciable adverse effect on competition by restricting its services.
   
The DG office is also looking into complaints made by digital news publishers against Google over its practices in digital advertising.
 
The CCI is yet to issue an order for investigation against quick commerce companies in connection with a complaint filed by the All India Consumer Products Distributors Federation.
 
The amendments made to the Competition Act in 2023 empower the Commission to appoint the Director General with the prior approval of the central government. Bhanot will hold the position as acting DG until a full-time appointment is made.
 
Section 16 of the Competition Act, which deals with the appointment of the DG, states that “The Director General and Additional, Joint, Deputy and Assistant Directors General shall be appointed from amongst persons of integrity and outstanding ability and who have experience in investigation, and knowledge of accountancy, management, business, public administration, international trade, law or economics and such other qualifications as may be prescribed.”
 

More From This Section

Babu Mandava, president and CEO of 3D Glass Solutions, describing the upcoming chip packaging facility to Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and Union Electronics and IT Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw in Bhubaneswar on Sunday

India's 1st advanced 3D glass chip packaging unit to come up in Bhubaneswar

AI, Artificial Intelligence

Govt sets up committee for expert advisory on India's AI governance

semiconductors chipmakers

Heterogeneous Integration set to break ground for its Odisha semicon unit

Strait of Hormuz, crude oil (Photo: PTI)

Govt responds to West Asia shipping insurance spike with ₹13k cr pool

Starlink

Starlink's India entry delayed as FDI clearance faces security concerns

Topics : CCI Competition Commission of India Competition Commission of India CCI

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 19 2026 | 4:01 PM IST

Explore News

KKR vs RR LIve StreamingIPL 2026 Point TableICICI Bank Q4 ResultsHDFC Q4 Results 2026Yes Bank Q4 ResultsNetwork18 Q4 ResultsHathway Cable Q4 ResultsIMD Weather Forecast TodayKKR vs RR Live ScoreEl Nino India 2026