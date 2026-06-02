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Home / Industry / News / CCI orders probe into Mrs India Inc for alleged anti-competitive practices

CCI orders probe into Mrs India Inc for alleged anti-competitive practices

CCI has ordered a probe into Mrs India Inc over allegations that it imposed unfair, restrictive and exploitative contractual terms on pageant participants

Competition Commission of India, CCI

Competition Commission of India (CCI) | Image: Reuters

Ruchika Chitravanshi Panaji
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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Mrs India Inc, which holds beauty pageants for married women, will face an inquiry by the Competition Commission of India (CCI) for allegedly abusing its dominant position by imposing onerous terms and conditions (T&Cs) on participants, according to an order released by the antitrust watchdog on Tuesday.
 
The case is based on a complaint filed by a participant and first runner-up of the 2024 Mrs India competition, who has alleged that the organiser imposed unfair contractual conditions, extracted substantial payments, and restricted winners from participating in competing pageants or professional activities for up to five years.
 
In its order, the CCI noted that Mrs India Inc, a sole proprietorship firm, imposed unconscionable, exploitative and discriminatory terms and conditions on participants. For instance, the agreement prohibits participants and winners from participating in any other beauty pageant as a participant, consultant, judge, mentor, founder or co-founder for a period of five years.
   
In its order, the commission highlighted that the T&Cs arbitrarily stipulate that all appearances by the winner must receive prior approval from the opposing party (Mrs India Inc), which contravenes Section 4(2)(d) of the Act.
 
“...these clauses appear to make conclusion of contracts subject to acceptance of supplementary obligations such as contribution to and involvement in specific social causes that have no connection with the subject of the contract,” the CCI order said.

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In the absence of any market-share data, the CCI took the view that, based on international franchise holdings, national reach, media and public visibility, longevity, and frequency of editions, Mrs India appeared to be a dominant player in the delineated relevant market. The CCI noted that the pageant organiser held the exclusive licence to send its winners to participate as India's representative at Mrs Globe, Ms Galaxy, Mrs International Summit and Mrs International World.
 
The antitrust regulator also took note of allegations that participants were informed of several significant contractual obligations only after making substantial payments, potentially depriving them of an informed choice.
 
The commission has directed the Director General to conduct a detailed investigation and submit a report within 90 days. The regulator clarified that the order represents only a prima facie assessment and does not constitute a final finding on the merits of the allegations.

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Topics : Competition Commission of India CCI

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 7:16 PM IST

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