close
Sensex (-0.83%)
65877.02 -551.07
Nifty (-0.71%)
19671.10 -140.40
Nifty Smallcap (-0.15%)
6027.35 -9.30
Nifty Midcap (-0.90%)
40367.15 -366.20
Nifty Bank (-1.17%)
43888.70 -520.80
Heatmap

Cement sales to grow 10% in FY24 led by infra, urban housing demand: Report

In the first half of this fiscal, the industry had a volume growth of around 12 per cent in the April-September period, said a report from rating agency Icra

A Kolkata-registered company, SMPL owns limestone reserves, a key cement input, in Madhya Pradesh and is planning to come up with a cement unit there

According to the data from the Cement Manufacturers' Association (CMA), India's installed cement capacity is 541 MT

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 18 2023 | 3:58 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

The cement sales volume is expected to have a healthy 9 to 10 per cent growth in the current fiscal, led by demand from infrastructure and urban housing sectors, according to a report.
In the first half of this fiscal, the industry had a volume growth of around 12 per cent in the April-September period, said a report from rating agency Icra.
However, there would be "some moderation in growth in H2" on account of below-normal monsoons on the overall crop output, adversely impacting farm incomes and demand for rural housing in some markets, it added.
"Moreover, with the upcoming state elections the release of funds towards ongoing infra projects may slow down, posing some downside risks to cement volume off-take in H2 FY2024," it said.
However, the operating margins for the cement industry is expected "to improve by 260-310 bps to 16.0-16.5 per cent in FY2024".
The increasing focus on green power is likely to lower the cement industry's dependence on high-cost thermal power and grid for power requirements, thereby reducing the operating costs, it said.
"Assuming thermal power cost at Rs 6.5/unit, waste heat recovery system (WHRS) power cost at Rs 0.75/unit and solar power cost at Rs 4.5/unit, a 25 per cent replacement of thermal power consumption by green power could lead to cost savings of around 15-18 pc, while also reducing the carbon footprint," it said.
Besides, the cement industry would also continue its capacity expansion, supported by healthy demand prospects, it said.
"The capacity addition in the cement industry is estimated at 63-70 million MT during FY2024-FY2025, of which around 33-37 million MT will be added in FY2024, the highest addition in the last five years. The eastern and central regions are expected to lead the expansion," said Icra.
In the last fiscal year, the industry had added a total capacity of 27 million metric tonnes per annum (MTPA).
According to the data from the Cement Manufacturers' Association (CMA), India's installed cement capacity is 541 MT.

Also Read

Adani to continue using ACC, Ambuja brands; no plans to merge cement units

India Cements posts wider Q1 adjusted loss as raw material costs weigh

Shree Cement completes Rs 550-cr cement plant in Bengal's Purulia

JSW Infra makes strong debut; extends gain to zoom 32% over issue price

Shree Cement to invest Rs 7,000 crore to add 12 million tonnes of capacity

Diamond polishing industry revenue may drop 30-35% this fiscal: CRISIL

I-T dept may raise tax demand retrospectively from telcos: Analysts

Chiefs of Air India, Vistara, SpiceJet meet civil aviation minister

34 pacts worth Rs 3.24 trn signed on Day 1 of Global Maritime India Summit

Airtel vs Jio: Is satellite communication next battleground for disruption?

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cement production Cement sector Infra growth

First Published: Oct 18 2023 | 3:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News Live UpdatesGold Silver Price TodayNZ vs AFG LIVE SCOREDA Hike for Central Govt.Delhi-Meerut RRTSAirtel launched CCaaS PlatformNavratri 2023Cricket World Cup Points Table

Elections 2023

Congress responsible for 'appeasement politics' in Chhattisgarh: Amit ShahKCR is running corrupt government in Telangana, alleges Piyush Goyal

World Cup 2023

World Cup 2023: Afghanistan challenge at Chepauk for high-flying KiwisCricket World Cup 2023 NZ vs AFG Playing 11: All eyes on Kane's replacement

India News

Navratri 2023: Top 5 Best dandiya events and parties to join in IndiaMumbai air quality deteriorates for second day, local trains delayed

Economy News

No decision yet on India joining trade pillar of IPEF, says officialHere's why India's war on informal labour is bad for its workers
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan ElectionsTelangana ElectionsMadhya Pradesh ElectionsChhattisgarh ElectionsMizoram ElectionsAssembly Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024Budget
SPORTSAsian Games 2023ICC World Cup 2023World Cup 2023 ScheduleWorld Cup 2023 Points Table
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon