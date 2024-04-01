Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Centre aims to conclude first round of critical mineral auction within week

The Centre has initiated the auction of 38 critical & strategic minerals to date. The initial tranche included 20 blocks, while the subsequent tranche consisted of 18 blocks

critical minerals

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre intends to wrap up the first phase of the critical minerals auction, which commenced in November last year, with the selection of the preferred bidders by April 8, officials said.

During the launch of the auction process, the Centre had initially announced March 19 as the commencement date for selecting the preferred bidders and April 8 as the deadline. However, due to the cancellation of 13 critical minerals blocks in the first round of the auction, the Centre is yet to announce the results for any block.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

“The deadline was missed due to the limited interest in the 13 blocks, resulting in their eventual cancellation. However, the selection process for the remaining blocks will still be completed within the specified deadline,” a government official said.

On March 13, the government announced the cancellation of 13 blocks, with 2 blocks receiving no bids and 11 blocks having fewer than three Technically Qualified Bidders (TQB). The two blocks that did not attract any bids are molybdenum minerals in Tamil Nadu.

The maiden auction of critical minerals by the Centre has faced a setback with close to seven blocks, including the lithium block in Jammu & Kashmir (J&K), finding almost no takers, Business Standard recently reported.

A total of 56 physical bids and 56 online bids were received for 18 out of the 20 blocks, a Ministry of Mines statement said.

According to the Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2015, if the total number of technically qualified bidders is less than three, then no technically qualified bidder is considered a qualified bidder, and the first attempt of the auction is annulled.

Since the ministry failed to secure a minimum of three bids for these blocks, it announced a second auction round for seven blocks on March 14.

During the launch of the auction process on November 29, Union Mines Minister Pralhad Joshi expressed confidence that India would achieve self-sufficiency in critical minerals. He estimated the value of these blocks at Rs 45,000 crore.

Also Read

Govt puts 7 critical and strategic mineral blocks up for bid again

Centre launches 2nd round of critical mineral auction worth Rs 30 trillion

Looking at setting targets on offshore mineral mining: Mines secretary

Vedanta, CIL, Ola among the 50 players bidding for critical mineral blocks

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Who are rat hole miners and how do they work?

Hindustan Aeronautics reports highest ever revenue of Rs 29,810 cr in FY24

Should companies keep the public informed about the health of their CEO?

Jio cements market lead with 4.18 mn mobile subscriber addition in Jan

AAI to post highest ever pre-tax profit of Rs 5,000 crore in FY24

Govt initiates anti-dumping probe into import of chemical from China, Japan


However, experts expressed scepticism regarding India's ability to achieve its ambitious target for self-sufficiency in critical minerals. This is due to a lack of clarity on the potential data of the reserves.

According to the United Nations Framework for Classification of Resources, the exploration of minerals is divided into four stages — G4 (reconnaissance), G3 (prospecting), G2 (general exploration), and G1 (detailed exploration).

The G4 stage entails estimating quantity with grade through regional assessments and limited subsurface sampling, resulting in low-confidence estimates.

Progressing beyond reconnaissance, the G3 stage maintains low-confidence estimates.

The G2 stage indicates a more comprehensive assessment with a moderate level of confidence in estimating quantity with grade.

At the G1 level, the most advanced stage, high-confidence estimates are derived from in-depth investigations, extensive sampling, and direct analysis.

In addition to the lack of clarity on reserves, the high cost of investment in exploration has deterred potential investors from participating in the bidding process.

This setback raises concerns about India's ability to reduce its reliance on critical mineral imports. Most of these minerals are imported from China, which is the leader in global production and supply of these resources.

With investors failing to bid, experts suggest that India will continue to rely on China for securing its raw materials.

The Centre has initiated the auction of 38 critical & strategic minerals to date. The initial tranche included 20 blocks, while the subsequent tranche consisted of 18 blocks.

Topics : Mining industry mineral block auction mineral sector

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2024 | 11:14 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveJEE Main Admit Card 2024OnePlus Nord CE4Lok Sabha Election LiveTorrent Power Share PriceIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon