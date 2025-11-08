Saturday, November 08, 2025 | 05:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Centre announces new deep-sea fishing rules to empower small fishers

The central government has announced new rules for deep-sea fishing within India’s Exclusive Economic Zone (EEZ), aimed at empowering fishermen, cooperatives, and small-scale fishers. The rules, notified on November 4, fulfil a key Budget 2025–26 promise and are expected to unlock the potential of India’s vast marine resources, according to a PTI report.
 
Foreign vessels will be prohibited from operating in Indian waters under the new framework.
 

Focus on tuna and advanced fishing vessels

 
The revised norms seek to tap high-value tuna resources that remain largely underutilised, even as neighbouring countries harvest them extensively in the Indian Ocean region. Fishermen Cooperative Societies and Fish Farmer Producer Organisations (FFPOs) will be prioritised for deep-sea fishing using technologically advanced vessels.
   
A key feature is the introduction of the mother-and-child vessel model, enabling mid-sea transhipment in line with Reserve Bank of India (RBI) regulations. This move is expected to especially benefit the Andaman & Nicobar and Lakshadweep Islands, which together account for 49 per cent of India’s EEZ.
 

Curbing harmful fishing practices

 
To protect the marine ecosystem, the rules prohibit harmful fishing methods such as LED light fishing, pair trawling, and bull trawling. The Centre will also prescribe minimum legal sizes for various fish species and prepare Fisheries Management Plans in consultation with state governments and other stakeholders.

Digital access pass for mechanised vessels

 
Traditional and small-scale fishers using motorised or non-motorised boats are exempt from the new requirements. However, mechanised and large motorised vessels will need to obtain a free “access pass” through the ReALCRaft online portal.
 
The digital system enables vessel owners to apply with minimal documentation and track their applications in real time, eliminating the need for physical visits.
 
Currently, around 238,000 fishing vessels from 13 coastal states and Union Territories are registered on the portal. Of these, about 172,000 smaller boats are exempt, while around 64,000 mechanised vessels will require access passes for EEZ operations.
 

Capacity building and sustainable growth

 
To support sustainable fishing practices, the government plans to offer training, international exposure visits, and capacity-building programmes across the value chain, from processing and value addition to marketing, branding, and exports.
 
India’s 11,099-km-long coastline and EEZ spanning over 2.3 million sq km provide livelihoods for more than five million people in the fishing community.
 

