Business Standard

Monday, January 06, 2025 | 06:04 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Centre asks states to attract private capital for $107 bn grid expansion

Centre asks states to attract private capital for $107 bn grid expansion

States should monetise their transmission assets by transferring ownership to businesses for a period of time, and re-invest the proceeds into new projects, according to a report by the CEA

Adani Power Ltd, Electricity, Power plant

The nation is planning to invest Rs 9.2 trillion ($107 billion) through 2032 to build more transmission lines. | Image: Bloomberg

Bloomberg
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 06 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Listen to This Article

By Rajesh Kumar Singh 
India is asking states to attract more private capital to accelerate the expansion of its power transmission network, part of a plan to revamp the country’s grid and accommodate more clean power. 
 
States should monetise their transmission assets by transferring ownership to businesses for a period of time, and re-invest the proceeds into new projects, according to a report by the federal government’s Central Electricity Authority. Power regulators should design a pricing system that guarantees predictable revenues for investors, it said.  
The nation is planning to invest Rs 9.2 trillion ($107 billion) through 2032 to build more transmission lines, as it seeks to nearly triple its clean power capacity by that time. New networks are also needed to haul power from coal plants being set up to meet rising demand. 
   
A third of the investments needs be spent into regional networks, where the grid is mostly controlled by state-run firms. 
 
“Given other social and economic needs, it may not be feasible for governments to continue this high level of public financing of infrastructure,” the report said. “As such, there is a need to increase private investment. Monetization of brown-field assets offers a less risky and more attractive way for private investment.”
 
Predictable cash-flows would be key to attracting private capital, the agency said. That might mean a departure from the prevalent regulations where most intra-state networks see transmission charges revised every five years. Investors would also look for payment security and a pipeline of assets to be privatized, the report said. 

More From This Section

silver

Govt plans mandatory hallmarking for silver amid rising consumer demands

Aero Dienst GmbH enters Indian business aviation space, to partner with AeroSource Intl

India's space sector funding drops 55% in 2024 amid global downturn

US Strategic Petroleum Reserve

ISPRL seeks private firms to build 2.5 mn tonnes petroleum reserve at Padur

construction, Economy, Building

Construction companies may witness slower revenue growth for FY25: ICRA

Spacewalk

Indian space industry's funding falls 55% to $59.1 mn in 2024, data shows

Topics : Power transmission projects Power Transmission Power grids

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 06 2025 | 6:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEVinay Hiremath LoomMarket Crash TodayHoliday Calendar 2025HMPV NewsIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon