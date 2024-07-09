Centre releases draft rules for sustainable offshore mineral mining

In a bid to kick-start the nation’s offshore mineral auctions, the Centre has released the Draft Offshore Areas Mineral Conservation and Development Rules 2024. Dated July 2, these rules provide a framework for the preparation and approval of exploration and production plans. The comprehensive regulations also include guidelines for operating mines, covering mineral deposit development, safety measures, and pollution control protocols.

These new regulations aim to ensure that all mining activities within India’s territorial waters, continental shelf, exclusive economic zone, and other maritime zones are "conducted responsibly and sustainably," the draft said.

The draft rules mandate that holders of operating rights must take extensive precautions to minimise environmental impact during exploration, production, and beneficiation activities. Licence holders are required to follow stringent guidelines to monitor their operations and submit annual self-assessment reports in line with a star rating system developed by the Indian Bureau of Mines (IBM).

To promote transparency and accountability in offshore mining activities, verification through inspections by IBM officials is allowed.

Additionally, the proposed rules emphasise the importance of controlling turbidity and sedimentation to protect marine ecosystems. Operators must ensure that disturbances to the seabed are minimised and that water quality parameters remain within the limits set by the Central Government.

Air pollution control is also a major focus, with provisions requiring operators to keep emissions of smoke, gases, and particulate matter within permissible limits during all phases of mining operations. This is crucial to prevent harmful impacts on marine and coastal environments.

A preferred bidder will have to submit an exploration plan within a period of ninety days from the date of the letter of intent. The submitted plan should outline a tentative timeline for exploration operations, including a yearly plan with specific milestones, and provide information on the vessels, implements, installations, engines, machines, and instruments to be used. According to the rules, only a person who holds a postgraduate degree in Geology, Applied Geology, Geophysics, Marine Geology, or an equivalent qualification will be allowed to make these plans.

To encourage sustainable mining practices, the rules ensure minimal disturbance to the seabed and maintain turbidity within permissible limits. Air pollution from smoke and emissions during exploration, production, or beneficiation must also be kept within allowable limits. Additionally, the systematic disposal of solid and liquid waste, including hazardous waste, must be carried out as per Central Government guidelines. Holders of production leases are required to monitor their operations using a star rating system, submitting an annual self-assessment report to the Indian Bureau of Mines, which may verify the ratings through inspections.

The ministry has sought suggestions from stakeholders within 30 days.

The Centre amended the Offshore Areas Mineral (Development and Regulation) Act, 2002 in August last year and introduced auction as the method of allocation of operating rights in the offshore areas.

To start the auction of the mines, the Ministry of Mines is also in the process of framing the rules for implementing the provisions of the amended OAMDR Act. Accordingly, the Offshore Areas Minerals (Existence of Mineral Resources) Rules, 2024 were notified in June. Further, the Offshore Areas Mineral (Auction) Rules, 2024 and the Offshore Areas Operating Right Rules, 2024 are under finalisation after consultations.