Hays Code for OTT? Govt to come up with guidelines for 'obscene' content

The proposed OTT regulations are also expected to seek a reduction in the use of profanity, even when it is considered vital to the script

The I&B ministry is engaging in extensive consultations with various stakeholders. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 04 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

The central government is gearing up to introduce revised guidelines for content on Over-the-Top (OTT) platforms, which will require these services to curb the use of "profanity" and "blur explicit scenes", according to a report by The Times of India. The proposed regulations are also expected to encourage alternative portrayals of intimate scenes and moments of changing clothes while seeking a reduction in the use of profanity, even when it is considered vital to the script.

The Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (I&B) is finalising these guidelines to better regulate obscene language and explicit content on streaming platforms. The need for these guidelines arose from the unrestricted portrayal of “obscene scenes” on OTT services, the report added.

Crackdown on vulgar content

Earlier in March, the I&B Ministry had taken action against 18 OTT platforms, blocking access to their websites, apps, and social media accounts over the streaming of vulgar content. This was part of a larger initiative by the government to align OTT content with Indian laws and cultural values.

Sources also revealed that the ministry is engaging in extensive consultations with various stakeholders, including industry representatives and individuals, as it drafts the new rules. A senior official said, “These guidelines are being designed to ensure they do not violate legal provisions, especially those concerning women. The rules will allow filmmakers to express their stories without breaching legal boundaries.”

No outright bans expected

The regulations are not expected to impose outright bans on specific content but will influence production practices. Along with censoring profane language and blurring explicit visuals, producers may be asked to present profanity-laden dialogues in a modified format. The guidelines may also provide suggestions for more discreet depictions of intimate relationships and other sensitive scenes.

To ensure compliance, the ministry is likely to monitor OTT content closely. Additionally, production teams could be required to include members responsible for suggesting alternative expressions of vulgar dialogues while maintaining the narrative's integrity. Producers might also need to submit affidavits to both the Censor Board and the ministry, affirming adherence to the new guidelines throughout the filmmaking process.

First Published: Oct 04 2024 | 12:56 PM IST

