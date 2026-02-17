Tuesday, February 17, 2026 | 09:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Industry / News / Chemists warn PM that fake AI prescriptions are enabling illegal drug sales

AIOCD has urged the Prime Minister to ban AI-generated prescriptions, alleging they are being misused by unregulated e-pharmacies to sell restricted medicines, posing a serious public health risk

Sanket Koul New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 17 2026 | 9:10 PM IST

The All India Organisation of Chemists and Druggists (AIOCD) has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi raising concerns over the misuse of artificial intelligence (AI) for fake medical prescriptions.
 
Citing a grave threat to public health, the chemists’ body, which represents over 1.3 million licensed pharmacy stores, alleged that AI-generated prescriptions — often bearing fictitious hospital names and fabricated details — are being accepted by certain online platforms.
 
It added that this enables unlawful sale of antibiotics, psychotropic drugs, opioids, Schedule H and Schedule X medicines, and even banned drugs.
 
“This situation is being actively enabled and amplified by illegal and unregulated e-pharmacy platforms, which are operating under the cover of GSR 817(E) and GSR 220(E),” the AIOCD said in its letter.
   
The two notifications, issued under the Drugs and Cosmetics Act, relate to the regulation of online sale and home delivery of medicines.

The organisation further urged the Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation (CDSCO) to immediately withdraw these notifications and shut down illegal and unregulated e-pharmacy platforms by blocking their websites and digital payment gateways.
 
“If the government is serious about controlling antimicrobial resistance, psychotropic drug abuse and illegal medicine sales, withdrawal of GSR 817(E) and GSR 220(E) is indispensable and cannot be delayed further,” AIOCD General Secretary Rajiv Singhal said.
 
The AIOCD has asked the PM to prohibit the use of AI or any digital tool for generating medical prescriptions and declare AI-generated prescriptions illegal and invalid nationwide.
 
The body contended that it is practically impossible to differentiate between genuine prescriptions and AI-generated fake documents on online platforms. “In contrast, offline chemists retain human oversight — physical verification, patient interaction, and the discretion to refuse dispensing when authenticity is doubtful,” the letter stated.
 

Topics : Artificial intelligence Pharma CDSCO

First Published: Feb 17 2026 | 9:10 PM IST

