Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Will drive sustainable growth with focused initiatives in FY25: CII K'taka

CII Karnataka will be taking forward the initiatives for the year 2024-25 aligned to the theme Globally Competitive Karnataka Partnerships for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth

Economy, GDP growth

MSMEs play a vital role in Karnataka's economic landscape, said CII. (Representational)

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) Karnataka on Wednesday said it aims to drive sustainable, competitive and inclusive growth through focused initiatives for 2024-25.
CII Karnataka will be taking forward the initiatives for the year 2024-25 aligned to the theme Globally Competitive Karnataka Partnerships for Sustainable and Inclusive Growth, its Chairman N Venu said at a press conference here.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The focus will be on policy advocacy, thought leadership, inclusiveness, ecosystem competitiveness, growth, sustainability, global linkages, and international partnerships, he said.
Collaborating closely with the government, CII Karnataka aims to create an enabling environment for businesses to thrive, Venu said, adding, key areas include technology and innovation, clean and alternative energy, MSME (Micro, Small, & Medium Enterprises) growth, and emerging sectors such as semiconductors, solar and mobile phones (electronic).
According to him, CII will continue to work closely with the policy makers on ease of doing business and sectoral policies with a focus on promoting clean energy and alternative fuels, strengthening competitiveness of MSMEs, building stronger industry-academia and industry-startup connects to drive industrial growth both in and beyond Bengaluru.
"We are committed to embracing advanced technologies and fostering innovation, which will be fundamental to our efforts of supporting industry 4.0 transformation. Our goal is to strengthen Karnataka's position as the hub for cutting-edge research, development, and implementation. By collaborating with stakeholders and leveraging technology, we believe we can make remarkable progress," he said.

More From This Section

tyre, tyres, rubber

Tyre makers see severe crunch in domestic natural rubber availability: ATMA

family office

Family offices rise to 300 since 2018, Tier-II, III cities in demand: PwC

real estate

Private equity investments in Indian real estate touches 3-year high

The National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) plan to switch to satellite-based toll collection system will not just eliminate the physical toll booths and the road congestion, but will also offer a significant opportunity to insurance companies

MoRTH to appoint non-technical consultant for faster highway construction

energy, electricity

Govt directs utilities to procure $33 bn equipment for coal power boost

Vice Chairman of CII Karnataka, Rabindra Srikantan, said CII Karnataka's commitment to growth aligns with the aspirations of the state.
"MSMEs play a vital role in Karnataka's economic landscape. It is crucial to support industry through services that drive competitiveness, sustainability and transformation, build business connects and linkages to growth through partnerships," Srikantan said.
According to CII Karnataka, emerging sectors such as aerospace, electric mobility, healthcare, and agri-tech hold immense potential for growth and job creation. Karnataka makes a significant contribution to the country's GDP; however, the majority of the growth in Karnataka comes from Bengaluru. The Beyond Bengaluru' initiative intends to empower tier 2 and 3 cities across Karnataka to allow them to meaningfully contribute to the economic growth in the state, it was noted.
Venu said CII would also proactively engage with various stakeholders, including international consulates, to seek out business opportunities, promote job preparedness through focused programmes and cross learning initiatives for both faculty and students, and strengthen entrepreneurship and leadership development through targeted initiatives such as the 'CII Indian Women Network' and 'CII Young Indians.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

economic growth

Tier-II, III cities can contribute to Karnataka's economic growth: CII

Nasscom logo

CII, Nasscom to provide digital skilling to 100,000 non-IT youth in 2 years

Electronics

CII says reducing dependence on China 'critical' for electronics industry

PLI for electronics components

Electronic components demand to rise 5 times to $240 bn by 2030: CII

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

Nitin Gadkari asks industries to establish skill development institutes

Topics : CII Karnataka sustainable firms growth

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 03 2024 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayParliament LIVETodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon