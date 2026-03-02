Cipla, Kemwell form biologics JV to tap fast-growing biosimilars market

Mumbai-based pharmaceutical company Cipla on Monday said it has entered into a joint venture with Kemwell Biopharma to strengthen its presence in the fast-growing biologics and biosimilars space.

The two companies signed the joint venture agreement on March 2, 2026, and will incorporate a new JV company in India. Cipla will hold a 60 per cent stake in the venture, while Kemwell will own the remaining 40 per cent.

Together they will initially invest up to ₹10 crore in the new entity in proportion to their shareholding. At the time of incorporation, Cipla will subscribe to 6,000 equity shares of ₹10 each at par, amounting to ₹60,000.

The JV will focus on developing, manufacturing and commercialising biologic products for global markets. Its scope will include applying for and obtaining regulatory licences, as well as importing, exporting and outsourcing biologics-related activities, Cipla said in an exchange filing on BSE.

Kemwell is an Asia-based biologics contract development and manufacturing organisation (CDMO) that offers end-to-end services to global biopharma clients. Its Bengaluru facility, certified by the US Food and Drug Administration, houses 5,000-litre bioreactor capacity, sterile fill–finish lines and advanced development laboratories for protein therapeutics. The company supports both commercial manufacturing and R&D and clinical programmes for novel biologics and biosimilars.

Cipla said the transaction does not involve any related-party considerations and does not require any specific governmental or regulatory approvals at this stage.

The move comes as global demand for biosimilars and advanced therapies continues to rise.