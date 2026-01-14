Wednesday, January 14, 2026 | 04:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / 74% consumers back govt's push to drop 10-minute delivery promise

74% consumers back govt's push to drop 10-minute delivery promise

The survey comes amid growing scrutiny of the quick commerce sector and follows discussions between the Union Labour Ministry and major platforms on worker safety

gig economy India FY26, gig worker growth 2025, TeamLease gig jobs data, quick commerce hiring India, e-commerce gig jobs India, logistics gig workforce, last-mile delivery jobs India, festive season hiring India, gig job trends FY26, SkyeAir drone d

Among the consumers who preferred fast delivery, medicines emerged as the most important use case.

Rishika Agarwal New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2026 | 4:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

A majority of consumers backed the government's move to stop advertising 10-minute deliveries, according to a LocalCircles survey. Around 74 per cent of quick commerce users supported the move, saying ultra-fast deliveries put pressure on delivery partners and raise road safety concerns.
 
The survey comes amid growing scrutiny of the quick commerce sector and follows discussions between the Union Labour Ministry and major platforms on worker safety.
 
The LocalCircles surveyed over 90,000 quick commerce users across 180 districts. Of the respondents, 61 per cent were men and 39 per cent were women.

What consumers think about 10-minute delivery

According to the findings, while 49,000 respondents (74 per cent) supported the decision, only 17 per cent said they did not. Many consumers said that while fast delivery is convenient, it should not come at the cost of rider safety or traffic rules.
   
The survey also found that a significant section of consumers is not interested in 10-minute delivery. About 38 per cent of respondents said they do not want any product delivered within 10 minutes, indicating that many are willing to wait longer if it reduces pressure on delivery workers.

Also Read

Infosys

Infosys Q3 result: Net profit falls 2% to ₹6,654 crore; revenue up 8.9%

lost voice recovery, hoarseness after cold, vocal cord strain, throat infection

Lost your voice after concert or match or cold? Here's how to recover

HDFC AMC

HDFC AMC Q3FY26 results: Net profit jumps 20% to ₹769 cr, revenue up 15%

iran protest

MEA advises Indians against travelling to Iran amid widespread protests

BMC elections 2026, bmc polls 2026 poll schedule

BMC Elections 2026: Check voting date, time, results and poll schedule

Medicines top the list for fast delivery

Among the consumers who preferred fast delivery, medicines emerged as the most important use case. All such respondents said medicine delivery matters the most for 10-minute timelines, followed by daily essentials. Non-essential or discretionary items ranked much lower.

Why govt asked to stop 10-min deliveries?

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Tuesday urged leading quick commerce platforms to stop promoting fixed 10-minute delivery timelines. The ministry flagged concerns that such promises increase stress on delivery partners, harm road safety and worsen working conditions for gig workers.
 
Following discussions and pressure from delivery worker unions, Blinkit has already removed its 10-minute delivery tagline. Other platforms, such as Zepto and Swiggy Instamart, are expected to take similar steps.

What's next

Experts say the government’s move does not ban fast deliveries but signals a shift toward safer and more sustainable practices. The survey shows that most consumers are open to slightly longer delivery times, especially for non-urgent items.

More From This Section

telecom

Telcos seek TRAI intervention in Navi Mumbai airport connectivity issue

real estate, realty sector

Equity inflow in real estate rises 25% to record $14.25 bn in 2025: CBRE

Indian wedding, Wedmegood

Retail sector to see modest Q3 growth on festival, wedding demandpremium

delivery man

Blinkit drops 10-minute delivery promise after labour ministry nudge

Illustration: Ajaya Mohanty

Work-life balance tops job wish list for India's Gen Z: What they wantpremium

Topics : Blinkit Zepto doorstep delivery BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 14 2026 | 4:23 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGroww Q3 ResultsHDFC AMC Q3 ResultsQ3 Result TodayBMC Elections 2026 DetailsUS Visa NewsBank Holiday TodayIMD Cold Wave Read WarningBMC Election 2026