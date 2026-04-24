Friday, April 24, 2026 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Industry / News / Cost overruns in central infra projects ease slightly to ₹5.61 trn in March

Cost overruns in central infra projects ease slightly to ₹5.61 trn in March

Cost overruns in centrally funded infrastructure projects eased marginally in March, though revised estimates remain significantly higher than original project costs

MoSPI

This was revealed by the latest Flash Report on central-sector infrastructure projects by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi), released on Friday, for projects costing ₹150 crore and above | Photo: X@GoIStats

Himanshi Bhardwaj
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 24 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The cost overrun of centrally funded infrastructure projects in 17 ministries stood at ₹5.61 trillion in March relative to original estimates, easing from ₹5.66 trillion in February, but remaining higher than the January estimate of ₹5.53 trillion.
 
This was revealed by the latest Flash Report on central-sector infrastructure projects by the Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation (Mospi), released on Friday, for projects costing ₹150 crore and above.
 
Aggregate costs of centrally funded infrastructure projects jumped 15.64 per cent in March as cost overruns pushed revised estimates to ₹41.5 trillion from their original cost of ₹35.9 trillion across 1,941 ongoing projects, said the report.
   
The Ministry of Jal Shakti’s Department of Water Resources, River Development, and Ganga Rejuvenation continued to report the steepest overrun among individual ministries. The revised cost stood at ₹2.26 trillion in March and recorded an overrun of ₹1.04 trillion, an 85.2 per cent increase.
 
During the same month, the cost overrun of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) under the Ministry of Communications was 80.8 per cent, amounting to ₹1.22 trillion, while the Ministry of Mines registered an escalation of nearly 26.2 per cent or ₹2,154.14 crore.

Also Read

ABB

ABB valuations leave little room for growth slip-ups despite strong outlookpremium

infrastructure

Infra investments to grow 50% through FY28 despite West Asia crisis: Crisil

IIP, index of industrial production, manufacturing, industrial production

Industrial credit growth seen at 9-13% in Jan-June: Ficci-IBA survey

Public-private partnership, PPP

Monetisation is the new PPP: A side door for private capital in infrapremium

Rupee

Govt to provide ₹10,000 cr support for cities under ₹1 trillion Urban Fund

 
The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH), which accounted for the largest share of ongoing central projects, saw its costs rise 2.53 per cent over the original outlay in March, translating into an overrun of about ₹26,179 crore.
 
Similarly, projects under Health and Family Welfare, Railways, Steel, and Petroleum & Natural Gas saw costs rise by 24.4 per cent, 21.8 per cent, 16.8 per cent, and 15.2 per cent, respectively, for the same month.
 
In contrast, only a handful of ministries, such as Higher Education and Sports, reported savings. Their revised expenditures were below the original estimates by 1.75 per cent and 32.5 per cent, respectively.
 

More From This Section

Pharmaceuticals, drugs, pharma industry, medical, health, lab

China API price surge tests India pharma buffers amid West Asia crisispremium

JSW JFE Steel Ltd

JSW Steel, JFE form JV for Odisha expansion with ₹32,000 crore investment

branded residence, housing, real estate

India's Q1 2026 real estate deal activity falls 36% in value to $763 mn

polyester, polyester yarn

Iran conflict hits Asia's polyester suppliers to global fast fashion

Judith Leiber Couture handbag

Luxury handbag maker Judith Leiber Couture debuts in India with Delhi store

Topics : infrastructure Road Transport Ministry of Road Transport and Highways

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 24 2026 | 5:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayInfosys Q4 ResultsNifty Trading Strategy TodayAxis Bank Q4 PreviewUP Board 10, 12 Result 2026Israel Lebanon CeasefireQ4 Results TodayTechnology NewsPersonal Finance